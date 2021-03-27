Faisal Basri: Pak Jokowi, just replaced ministers who love imports





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that the government will not import until June 2021. This statement temporarily ends the argument that Indonesia will resume imports since the last time in 2018. Nonetheless, Jokowi said the current Indonesian government still has a partnership to absorb rice from Vietnam and Thailand. Rice imports from the two countries will only be made if Indonesia starts to run out of rice stocks during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I stress that there is indeed a memorandum of understanding with Thailand and Vietnam. This is only a precaution. Given the pandemic situation which is full of uncertainty,” Jokowi said. However, senior economist Faisal Basri actually pointed out the potential of rice imports from Vietnam and Thailand. This is because he sees that Indonesia is even more able to control rice prices than the two countries. “The price of rice in Indonesia is also more stable than the price of rice in the international market which refers to the price of Thai and Vietnamese rice,” Faisal Basri wrote on his official website, quoted on Saturday (3/27/2021) . According to its records, the price of rice in Vietnam since the end of 2019 has continued to rise sharply. If converted to rupees, the price of rice in Vietnam in October 2019 was equivalent to IDR 4,724 per kg, then skyrocketed to IDR 7,256 per kg in February 2019. Meanwhile, in Thailand, the price of rice in November 2019 reached IDR 6,105 per kg and rose to IDR 8,077 per kg in February 2021. “It is possible that the price of rice in the international market will continue to rise if new large buyers enter the market,” Faisal said. Faisal also observed the position of Indonesia, which is currently still one of the largest rice importing countries in the world. Indonesia is ranked as the world’s largest importer of rice, but fell to second place in 2017. “Of course, if exporters, especially the world, pay close attention to Indonesia’s rice policy,” Faisal said.

