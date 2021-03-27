Politics
2021 West Bengal polls: Narendra Modi’s speech at Matua temple in Bangladesh violated MCC, claims Mamata Banerjee
The first phase of the Assembly election took place on Saturday in 30 constituencies. TMC chief spoke at rallies in Kharagpur, Narayangarh and Pingla state
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally in Kharagpur on Saturday. ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Matua temple in Orakandi, Bangladesh “is about the elections in West Bengal.” The first phase of the eight Assembly elections took place on Saturday in 30 constituencies.
The TMC chief spoke at rallies in Kharagpur, Narayangarh and Pingla state regions.
At the Kharagpur rally, Mamata also accused Modi of violating the model code of conduct through his speech at the temple. She said: “Modi delivers a speech at a temple in Bangladesh with an eye on the West Bengal elections. This is a total violation of the election code of conduct, we are addressing the matter with the Election Commission.”
Sometimes they say Mamata brought people from Bangladesh and infiltrated. But he (PM) himself goes to Bangladesh for vote marketing: West Bengal CM & TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in Kharagpur.
ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
The temple is an important structure for the community of Matua, which is spread across India and Bangladesh. The community of Matua in West Bengal is estimated at 30 million people.
However, Modi in his temple address did not make any election promises, PTI reported.
Modi is on a two-day trip to Bangladesh to attend the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence. On Saturday, he visited the Oranakandi Temple, the birthplace of the spiritual guru of the Matau community, Harichand Thakur. He also visited the Jessoreshwari temple in Ishwaripur in Satkhira.
The chief minister added: “Our Prime Minister goes to a foreign country and speaks with one eye on part of the voters, what about this?”
She was apparently referring to Modi’s visit to the United States in 2019. She alleged that Modi sought the candidacy of former U.S. President Donald Trump for re-election at a rally in Texas. Modi had used theslogan, “Ab ki baar , Trump Sarkar“.
“And now, during the Assembly polls in Bengal, you (Modi) go to Bangladesh to spread lies in front of part of the population, to deceive part of the voters here,” she added.
Mamata also referred to the removal of Bangladeshi actor Firdaus’s visa to India in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections “for attending a rally here.” She asked why Modi’s visa for Bangladesh shouldn’t be treated the same.
“Firdaus had just attended a rally and said a few lines before a crowd being a popular star in both countries and a member of the BJP complained about him to the Union House Ministry and his visa has been canceled, ”she said.
She added that the BJP has often accused her of allowing entry to “infiltrators” from Bangladesh, and asked why Modi “is now going to Bangladesh to market (sic)” for the votes.
BJP ‘hires morons’ to intimidate voters, Mamata says at West Midnapore rallies
Meanwhile, during the two rallies in Narayangarh and Pingla in West Midnapore, Mamata targeted the BJP and accused it of bringing in henchmen from outside to prevent people from exercising their franchise in the city. Bengal. She then urged the women to “confront the thugs with a ladle, spatula” and other kitchen utensils.
The TMC chief also dubbed the “TMC turncoat” and current candidate of Nandigram’s BJP, Suvendu Adhikari, a “traitor”, and also targeted his family. She claimed that a family member was seen distributing money to people on Friday night, hours before the first phase of the election.
“Yesterday, one of the Adhikari brothers was seen distributing money … The women in the area caught him in the act and asked the police to arrest him. They also handed over 30 minions, all hired from outside, to the police, ”she added. said.
Mamata said the fate of the Saffron party would be sealed after the first phase of the ballot. “The BJP is bringing morons from outside Bengal to places where the party has a bit of a foothold. I urge women in the state to hang out ‘Fault and Khunti‘(ladle and spatula) and face the thugs. “
She further called on the Election Commission to ensure that the assembly ballots were conducted fairly.
“Amit Shah from Delhi wants to conduct the ballot in Bengal. With all due respect to the Election Commission, I urge the polling station to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair and impartial manner,” said underlined the chief minister, taking a blow on the Minister of the Interior of the Union.
The TMC chief also said she would be housed in Nandigram constituency of Purba Medinipur, where polls are scheduled for April 1, to keep an eye on the activities of ‘me jafars‘(traitors).
Three members of the Adhikari family, which wields considerable influence in Purba Medinipur, have left the TMC and joined the saffron camp in recent months.
“I was responsible for giving them privileged positions in public offices. They however betrayed the TMC and moved on to the BJP … they were lured with money,” she added.
