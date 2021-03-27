John Boehner will support ‘traitor’ Anthony Gonzalez in defiance of avenger Donald Trump





Former GOP House Chairman John Boehner gave his support to a Republican congressman from Ohio who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, sparking anger and electoral opposition from a man who proclaimed himself the leader of the Republican Party last month.

Boehner, an Ohio Republican who served as Speaker of the House from 2011 to 2015, is scheduled to attend a fundraiser Monday for Anthony Gonzalez, one of 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of impeachment of Trump in January, Politico reported on Saturday.

Trump criticized Gonzalez by name in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where the former president pledged to lead and unite the Republican Party despite his electoral defeat to President Joe Biden. The former president has organized several fundraisers since leaving to support GOP candidates running against Republicans in Congress who voted in favor of his impeachment.

In February, Trump said he would work to “get rid” of all sitting Republicans who voted to impeach him. At CPAC, he called every Republican who voted to remove him as a “platform” that demolishes the party.

“And at home, South Carolina’s Tom Rice, Adam Kinzinger [of Illinois], And Newhouse [of Washington], Anthony Gonzalez [of Ohio], Fred Upton [of Michigan], Jaime Herrera-Beutler [of Washington], Peter Meijer [of Michigan], John Katko [of New York], David Valadao [of California] and of course the warmonger, a person who loves to see our troops fight, Liz Cheney [of Wyoming], how about that? “

Trump last week endorsed Max Miller at a fundraiser in Mar-a-Lago last week that challenges Gonzalez for his seat in this year’s Congressional primaries.

Meanwhile, Boehner’s reported attendance at the next fundraiser for Gonzalez exposes the growing rift between the GOP’s “old guard” and the vast influence of Trump’s party. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is expected to host a virtual fundraiser for Wyoming MP Cheney, who also voted to impeach Trump in January.

Boehner is expected to attend the fundraiser this week. He is expected to appear as a “special guest” at the Zoom Monday fundraiser.

The person who currently holds Boehner’s former post, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, has pledged to help all Republicans win re-election – even those Trump has publicly criticized as “traitors” to himself and the Republican Party at large. McCarthy was seen as a close ally of the former president before Biden’s election victory.

Former Ohio Republican Congressman and Speaker of the House John Boehner joined several U.S. mayors this week in telling the federal government to get out of the way of legalizing marijuana. Reuters | Social media

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos