Easter 2021: Boris Johnson praises the “disinterested stoicism” demonstrated by Christians and Chur | Politics | News





The Prime Minister described his gratitude to ordinary Christians and church leaders who have worked to help others since Covid-19 hit Britain. In a video post for Spring Harvest – a big Christian holiday that will meet this year online – he said, “I want to say a big thank you because over the past year I have reviewed the teachings of Jesus. Christ was born by people like you: men and women, young and old, all over the UK.

Commending churches for helping people beyond their congregations, he said, “I have lost count of the number of Church and congregational leaders from all denominations, who have come together to support each other. only each other, but also to support the whole local community, people of all faiths and none. The Tory leader also acknowledged the extent of disruption coronavirus restrictions have brought to religious life in Britain. “For many months you have been unable to come together for worship and prayer as you normally would,” he said. “I know this has been a huge burden for many Christians, but it is a burden you have borne with selfless stoicism without complaining and adjusting to worship and online meetings.” Admitting that life will not be back to normal in time for Easter, he said: “Although it was not Easter, none of us would have liked it and Spring Harvest is not happening. clearly not in the usual lively way, we’re getting there. . And we make it happen thanks to people like you. Union leader Sir Keir Starmer will also discuss Spring Harvest online, which runs from Sunday April 4 to April 8.

He is expected to say: Between this Easter and the last, our country has been through so much. A global pandemic that has cost too many lives and has taken us away from our loved ones … It was the Christian community that intervened with compassion, strength and commitment to protect the most vulnerable in our society. Across the country, your churches have stepped up food bank operations. “You’ve gone the extra mile to support isolated neighbors, you’ve pastored your communities, and you’ve helped a traumatized nation cry. “Your leadership has spread across the world. From Krish Kandiah’s campaign to prepare churches to welcome Hong Kong refugees in Open Doors, to continue speaking on behalf of persecuted Christians around the world to Church leaders and international aid agencies such as Tearfund, Christian Aid and World Vision who challenge government cuts in our foreign countries. aid budget. “So I would like to take this opportunity to say: thank you. As we emerge from this crisis, we now consider how we will cope.

“I know that the Christian community will be at the heart of this recovery [by] continue to ensure that those most affected by the pandemic receive the most support. “And help rebuild a stronger and safer country: which tackles the inequalities and injustices brutally denounced by Covid, which rebuilds an economy which fights the climate emergency and a country which leads the movement against poverty in the world. “Christians contribute their time, their money, their energy… animated by the convictions of your faith. It is truly inspiring. “ Phil Loose, one of the organizers of Spring Harvest, said, “Churches across the country have been responding quickly to the nation’s needs to see our society sustained and transformed, which is at the very heart of Spring Harvest; equip the church for action. In a 2004 interview, the Prime Minister compared his faith in the Magic FM signal in the Chilterns, saying it “comes and goes a bit”. He said, “My antenna picks up the signal quite strongly sometimes, but then it goes away.”







