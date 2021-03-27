Why Bangladesh aims to strengthen ties with Turkey

The country recorded positive growth during the pandemic, while other countries, including developed countries, experienced deep economic crisis.

On March 26, the Bangladeshi Consul General in Istanbul, Mohammad Monirul Islam, welcomed his guests to the Conrad Hotel to celebrate the country’s 50th Independence Day. The event brought together parliamentarians, academics, authors, political party leaders and lawyers.

A week before its independence day, the country celebrated the anniversary of the birth of its founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, born March 17, 1920 and assassinated on August 15, 1975. His daughter Sheikh Hasina is now the prime minister of country and also the leader of the Awami League party.

For much of its post-independence years, Bangladesh was part of the poorest group of countries in the world. But those days are over. The country has achieved impressive economic growth averaging 6 percent over the past ten years. Based on Bangladesh’s dynamic economic performance, the UN also recently recommended that the least developed country status be updated as a developing country.

“Our economic growth was even above 8% before the coronavirus pandemic. Even during the pandemic, when many countries recorded negative growth, Bangladesh was able to grow by 5.2%, ”Islam said at the press conference on Friday.

But Bangladesh is looking for better results than its current financial situation. The country’s vision 2041 aims to transform Bangladesh into the league of industrially developed countries.

Beyond economic growth, Bangladesh has made crucial progress in several areas, ranging from women’s rights to migration and social equality. She has also gained a reputation for being “the champion of women’s employment,” says Islam.

The country also hosts millions of Rohingya refugees, who have been forced to flee Myanmar.

Islam asserts that Bangladesh and Turkey enjoy friendly relations that are “deeply rooted in their historical ties, their cultural proximity and their religious affinities.”

The people of Bengal supported the Turkish War of Independence in the early 1920s. According to Islam, the founding father of Bangladesh, Mujibur Rahman, was inspired by the courage of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of Turkey.

Under the current Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, relations between Dhaka and Ankara have strengthened. President Erdogan’s position “on the Rohingya issue is absolutely encouraging and simply brilliant,” Islam says. TRT World.

“We are all looking forward to Erdogan’s visit to Bangladesh,” Islam says.

In September, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen visited Turkey and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu immediately paid a visit to Bangladesh.

“On our anniversary of independence, I would like to stress that we have a great opportunity for lasting cooperation between the two countries,” says Islam.

Mohammed Monirul Islam, Bangladeshi Consul General in Istanbul, speaks at a press conference, which marks the country’s 50th anniversary of independence in Istanbul on March 26, 2021 (Murat Sofuoglu / TRTWorld)



The current trade between the two countries is less than a billion dollars, which according to Islam is not a satisfactory figure. “We have to increase it to at least two billion dollars in the near future,” he insists.

According to the consul general, the two big Turkish companies, Arcelik and Aygaz, have recently increased their investments in Bangladesh, which marks the beginning of better economic relations.

The Turkish Council on External Economic Relations (DEIK), which links Turkey’s private sector relations with the outside world, has also signed a trade deal with its Bangladeshi counterpart to strengthen economic ties, he adds.

Bangladesh needs Turkey’s experience in sectors like construction, says Islam. “We are also ready to offer an exclusive economic zone only to Turkish investors.”

Bangladesh, the garment industry’s second-largest exporter after China, also wants to strengthen cooperation in the textile industry, Islam says.

But in other sectors like pharmaceuticals and healthcare, the two countries are likely to create good opportunities.

“Erdogan said he wanted to build a big hospital in Bangladesh. We warmly welcome this proposal, ”said the consul general.

Many Turkish guests at the Bangladeshi Consulate in Istanbul were impressed by the country’s efforts to reach out to Turkish political leaders as well as its business community.

Ravza Kavakci Kan, AK party member of the Turkish parliament, who attended the reception at the Bangladeshi Consulate in Istanbul, said she was a regular at all the meetings the country holds because she “loves them so much” .

She also praised the country’s refugee policy towards the Rohingya. “They really embraced the Arakan Muslims [Rohingya]Kan said during a speech at the reception.

“In Istanbul, the wind of Bangladesh is blowing,” says Ahmet Coskunaydin, Turkish economist and writer. “They [Bangladeshis] conduct a perfect public diplomacy ”, says Coskunaydin TRT World.

Metin Uracin, a prominent Turkish lawyer and president of the Istanbul Bar’s Foreign Relations Center, agrees with Coskunaydin.

“I love them [Bangladeshis]. They do a good job of improving our relationships, ”says Uracin TRT World.

Source: TRT World