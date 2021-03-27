Match words with action, Gen Bajwa





General Qamar Bajwa wowed the crowd on the Wagah border with his statements about the desirability of Pakistan and India working hand in hand. No one will question the wisdom behind the suggestion made so often in the past that the two countries should have better ties with each other. It is certain that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always shown that he is ready to go the additional ten miles in order to seek peace with Pakistan. The problem is that the Pakistani military continues to seek to carry out its long campaign of sabotage and destruction in India, not only in Jammu and Kashmir but elsewhere in the country as well. Prime Minister Modi was right to point out to his counterpart in Islamabad that avoidance by Pakistan (the military and its affiliates) of terror and other disruptive activities against India is a prerequisite for better relationships. Since the basis of GHQ Rawalpindi’s strategy is hostility towards India, it would indeed be an optimist who expects peace to break out as long as the military launches the shots at Imran Khan, essentially. helpless, who can be said to reign while General Bajwa Rules. This is a fact understood by the Chinese Communist Party, which reserves its serious diplomacy and the planning of joint operations (mainly focused on India) for discussions between the PLA and GHQ Rawalpindi. Sending a letter to Prime Minister Khan is an act of courtesy and politeness, but the Prime Minister of India is well aware that the man to whom the letter of greetings is addressed has no power to bring the army to the ground. not, unlike the case in India, where political leaders can guarantee that concessions such as the withdrawal of Haji Pir from Tashkent in 1965 or the recent withdrawal from Kailash Heights by the Indian military proceed without a whisper of protest from from the Indian army. Actions, it is said, speak louder than words, and the actions of GHQ Rawalpindi and the PLA belies frequent protests from Islamabad and Beijing who both want a warm relationship with India. Of course, they remain silent about the systematic way in which they themselves have clouded the atmosphere with incursions and support for an unconventional war against the world’s greatest democracy. They actually deny that such a thing ever happened or ever happened. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and various PRC spokespersons have repeatedly repeated the patently incorrect statement that it is India that is responsible for aggressive action against China, which no one in the establishment in Beijing or elsewhere in the world won’t take it seriously. On several occasions, those interested in good relations between China and India have warned of the danger for relations between the two sides of seeing the PLA and other PRC agencies serving as a multiplier. of force for the Pakistani army, navy and air force. Obligate. Such warnings have been dismissed and the India-related collaboration on the part of the two armies continues at high speed. While only a few million dollars has been set aside by the PRC to help Afghanistan, nearly $ 60 billion has been set aside by the Chinese government to be spent solely in the China-Pakistan economic corridor. A time will come when the manner of getting involved with Pakistan will be the subject of regrets and recriminations in Beijing, as was the intensification of the involvement in Afghanistan for the USSR, but such awareness is far away. of a few years. Meanwhile, surpluses resulting from trade with India can be used to flow into the bottomless pit that Pakistan represents for the People’s Republic of China. This in a context where GHQ Rawalpindi has obviously failed to justify the immense and murderous aid given to it by Beijing by slowing India’s march towards the status of the third largest economy in the world in terms of purchasing power. . Whether it is missiles or nuclear capability, there is a Made in China logo that should be displayed prominently on those assets of an army that does not hide its interventions in Iran, India and Afghanistan, and for a while, in the United States and the United States. the EU as well. The assistance provided by the PRC to special army projects in Pakistan goes well beyond interventions within the UNSC or the FATF to protect Pakistan from the consequences of the wrongdoing committed by its military and their satellites. A long spoon is needed to supper with such strength, and the longer the better. While lighting candles at the Wagah border or calling Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai are harmless pastimes that say a lot about good intentions and yet lack of contact with reality for those who constantly believe that peace between India and Pakistan or India and China will break up or have already. It is certain that Prime Minister Modi is fully aware of this and the nation must be on guard to block the ongoing efforts of the two all-time allies (against India) to harm the future of the people of this country. country. Prime Minister Modi correctly implied in his letter to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that better relations require more than calming words, including from General Bajwa. What is needed is to act to translate these expressed wishes into a reality which, if realized, would be welcomed by all, and so far such a transformation still seems far away.

