TCP blacklist nine sweets





ISLAMABAD:

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) blacklisted nine sugar factories that failed to pay 10 billion rupees to the trade authority.

Blacklisted companies include Abdullah Sugar Mills Depalpur, Abdullah Sugar Mills, Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills, Seri Sugar Mills, TMK Sugar Mills, Tandlianwala Sugar Mills, Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills, Haq Bahu Sugar Mills, and Macca Sugar Mills.

According to the TCP, the sugar factories did not supply the product to the authority in the required quantities. These companies will no longer be able to participate in any TCP tender for the moment.

TCP is a public commodity trading company primarily responsible for the export and import of commodities. It also launches tenders for the export and import of agricultural products. TCP has its offices in various cities across the country, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Multan.

The federal government led by PTI last month decided to recover Rs386 billion from sugar factories, responsible for a serious shortage of the goods last year.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan, at a recent cabinet meeting, asked Prime Minister’s Accountability Advisor Mirza Shahzad Akbar to brief the cabinet on action taken so far on the report. a sugar commission which investigated the crisis.

The commission – led by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) – had accused the owners of sugar factories of making illegal profits of several billion rupees through unjustified price hikes, benami transactions, tax evasion, use abusive subsidies and the purchase of sugar cane on the books.

The commission also pointed out that the country’s top political leaders – including Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N, Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar of PTI, Moonis Elahi of PML-Q and Asif Ali Zardari of PPP – were also among the beneficiaries of the crisis.

The adviser had informed the meeting that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had declared that the sweets were required to pay 386 billion rupees. This amount, he said, included 29 billion rupees on the tax accounts and 22 billion rupees imposed as fines for the initiation of legal proceedings against the commission and its report.

“The notices were sent for recovery of the amount and the cases were referred and the National Accountability Office (NAB), which launched relevant investigations,” Akbar said.

The government had ordered the FBR to undertake a full audit of all sugar factories in the country in light of the commission’s findings to uncover all cases of concealment and tax evasion as well as benami transactions in accordance with the law.

