The lack of good options complicates diplomacy with North Korea.

North Korean officials this month released a statement criticizing the US-Korean military exercises, warning the Biden administration not to cause a stench when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are arrived in Japan for their first official trip to Asia. And North Korea fired two short-range cruise missiles last weekend, a move by the United States and South Korea minimized in an apparent effort not to overhype the tests.

As the Biden administration engaged with its allies in recent weeks, Pyongyang has also contacted its diplomatic partners. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged messages reaffirming their traditional friendship and the need for cooperation to counter hostile forces. Kim too sent message in Cuba, Vietnam and Laos calling for stronger ties between socialist countries and a joint struggle against imperialism.

The Japanese government said North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into a sea near Japan on March 25, fueling global tensions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. (Reuters)

North Korea’s recent actions are likely just a glimpse of the straining tactics the Biden administration will face over the next four years. Pyongyang will also seek to exploit three looming challenges facing the United States and its allies in the area of ​​policy coordination.

The United States and South Korea do not fully agree on North Korea’s policy

As I note in a recent article, there is no simple solution to the North Korean nuclear challenge. While the American and South Korean leaders have engaged to maintain a fully coordinated strategy towards North Korea, Washington and Seoul are not fully aligned on how best to deal with Pyongyang.

Some problems can be clarified soon by the Biden administrations North Korea Policy Review, but divergent views on the balance and timing of carrots and economic sticks could continue to hamper the coordination of the US-South Korea alliance. Pyongyang, sensing this friction, will likely continue to push Seoul to advocate for reduction of sanctions on his behalf with the United States and others.

The outcome of human rights is also rapidly emerging as a source of friction between Washington and Seoul. In keeping with the Biden administration’s commitment to putting democratic values ​​at the forefront of its approach to foreign policy, Blinken called the Kim regime for its repressive character during its trip to Seoul. Blinken said US policy in North Korea will focus not only on security concerns, but also on human rights.

The administration of the Moon, however, retained to explicitly criticize Kim’s regime, following its practice of not directly commenting on human rights violations in Pyongyang. Moons’ policy is based on the premise that not offending the Kim regime is the most effective way to speed up the wider peace process and ultimately to bring about positive change in North Korea. .

This logic also motivated Seoul’s recent decision do not co-sponsor a UN Human Rights Council resolution condemning human rights abuses in North Korea for the third year in a row, citing an in-depth review of various situations. The United States and Japan were among the 43 co-sponsors.

China and Russia are additional complications

Like the United States rallies its allies and partners to counter the destabilizing behavior of China and Russia, South Korea has refrained from openly criticizing either country, seeing Beijing and Moscow as potential partners in advancing its peace agenda in the Korean peninsula.

Just days after Blinken and Austins’ trip to Seoul, the Moon administration welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for a bilateral visit. In a joint briefing Held hours after North Korea carried out its short-range ballistic missile test, Lavrov called on all countries concerned to renounce an arms race and the activation of all manner of military activities, a message that seemed to target Washington more than Pyongyang. The Global Times, a Chinese state tabloid, called the visit of Russian foreign ministers to Seoul as counter-movement to the American diplomatic offensive against China and Russia.

Washington, Seoul, Beijing and Moscow all have different priorities and goals, and Beijing and Moscow are more concerned with gaining influence in strategic competition with the United States than with denuclearizing North Korea. As such, Pyongyang is unlikely to face coordinated actions from these four players anytime soon.

US has few credible options to coerce North Korea

Several US administrations have had to face the reality that no good options regarding the policy of North Korea.

Decades of sanctions have failed convincing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear ambitions, in large part because of North Korea’s extreme tolerance for economic hardships and isolation, and because China continues to serve as an economic lifeline for Korea from the North, with lax application Sanctions.

In addition, the overwhelming outcry in the United States and South Korea over treating North Korea with a bloody nose, as the Trump administration considered military action in response to Pyongyang provocations in 2017 , has widely established that a pre-emptive military strike is not a viable option.

As a result, while China may have signed increasingly severe sanctions to avoid fire and fury in its backyard four years ago, Beijing is unlikely to feel the same urgency to put pressure on the EU. North Korea today. Armed with this knowledge, Pyongyang, in turn, may think it has greater latitude to push the boundaries and continue to expand its nuclear and missile programs without triggering a cohesive and punitive response from Washington, Seoul, Beijing and others. ‘others in the area.

These significant challenges to allied and regional coordination and the implementation of effective North Korean policy suggest that the Biden administration and its counterparts are in a difficult race with Pyongyang which, barring radical diplomatic intervention , will probably lead to a North Korea with greater nuclear and missile capabilities.