Pakistani and Indian FMs to come face to face after two years





ISLAMABAD:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is set to travel to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to attend the Heart of Asia Conference scheduled for March 30, a meeting attended by Indian Foreign Minister Subhramanyam, among others. Jaishankar, will attend.

Senior diplomatic officials said the conference could be important because a likely meeting of Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers will determine the direction of relations.

The officials said the problem will change and come to the same point as what will be achieved through the negotiations because Kashmir is Pakistan’s focus. India already wants to make friends first and solve problems later, but Pakistan demands to solve the long-standing problem first and then to be friends, they said.

Since the main stakeholders in this whole affair are the Kashmiris, the negotiations cannot move forward without their participation, they added.

The recent agreement between Pakistan and India on the resumption of the ceasefire at the end of February and the peace gestures of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chief of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the recent security conference in Islamabad, would be the main source of optimism about the future. in ties.

The ceasefire agreement was followed by a flag meeting at the brigade commander level on Friday, but questions arise as to what the roadmap would be if there was a dialogue as this was not is not as easy as it looks because India will not talk about Kashmir. However, officials said, the question arises: if so, how will the matter play out?

Diplomatic relations between the two countries cannot be restored or things can move forward only when the high commissioners of both countries are restored.

Currently, the high commissions of the two countries have a staff of 55 people. In June of last year, India announced a 50% membership. After which, Pakistan also withdrew 50% of its staff from Delhi. Diplomatic circles said relations could only be restored or improved if the high commissioners of both countries were restored.

It could be the first informal meeting between the foreign ministers of the two main rival countries since the informal interaction between Qureshi and the then foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, in May 2019 in Bishkek on the sidelines of the SCO meeting.

The last formal meeting between the two countries took place in March 2016 in Pokhara, Nepal.

The Heart of Asia Conference provides a platform for regional cooperation with Afghanistan at its center and with the recognition by participants that a secure and stable Afghanistan is vital to the prosperity of the region. The process involves 15 participating countries, 17 supporting countries and 12 regional and international organizations.

