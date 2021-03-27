Boris Johnson begged Jennifer Arcuri for an intimate photo on official work trip

Jennifer Arcuri was in a hotel room in Tel Aviv when her phone lit up with a text from Alexander the Great, her lover’s code name.

Everyone else on the taxpayer-funded trade mission knew him as Boris Johnson, Mayor of London.

But at that point, in November 2015, Jennifer said she and the future prime minister were in their fourth year of their affair.

The text contained a desperate plea for Jennifer to send a photo to Johnson, who was still married at the time.

She says the politician was shot after Palestinian officials called off a series of meetings after criticizing a boycott of Israeli goods.

Jennifer says Johnson, 56, turned to her for comfort not for the first time.

Texts seen by the Mirror show they were discussing a meeting at the King David Hotel, where Johnson was a guest of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.



But since Jennifer, 35, was at the Dan Panorama in Tel Aviv an hour’s drive away, their plans were thwarted.

Undeterred, Johnson wanted to see pictures of Jennifer, texting: Photo x.

She playfully asks: is this a statement or a request? ;-). Johnson replies: This is a desperate xxx request.

Jennifer says she obligated by sending him a steamy pic.



She reveals: It’s a classic illustration of him being burnt on those trips. He screwed up and the meetings got canceled.

I remember he was emotionally needy and wanted photos. It was a playful joke. These little things reveal more about the man, everyone has a weak moment.

He is far from home, he does not have many friends whom he can trust, whom he can rely on and who he can rely on. It made sense that he contacted me, on a human level.

Jennifer alleges that it was not the first time that her lover tried to see her alone abroad for a mayoral affair.

Records show he was given a suite at the Lexington Hotel during a trip to New York City in February 2015.

Jennifer says he stayed in the room where screen icon Marilyn Monroe lived during her brief marriage to Joe DiMaggio in 1954.

Jennifer Arcuri speaks to the Sunday Mirror

Rates normally start at 865 a night and, Jennifer says, Johnson was desperate to show her around.

He was also licking his wounds after a tense meeting with then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whom he previously criticized in an article.

Jennifer remembers: He was like, I need you, where are you? Come. He’s talking about the Monroe suite.



But Jennifer believes the officials purposely separated them, and she says Johnson canceled their meeting and sent her this exaggerated text: We broke out in Heaven. Alas, I am surrounded by supervisors.

Jennifer says an assistant to Johnson looked at her and said: We have to get you out of here. She continues: I knew he probably told someone he was having a drink with me, he probably tried to get out of something and then got in trouble. I was humiliated. I thought, I’m not here to play your second hand in New York. You can see me when you get home. I don’t play this game. I was very depressed about making myself too available.

The next day it was like, I’m so sorry, a nice dinner, how about a drink tomorrow night? I said, if you want to see me, you’re going to have to meet me in London. I was so distraught because I was so excited to tell him about New York.



Jennifers’ presence on business trips became a problem after the friendship emerged. An ongoing investigation is investigating whether or not a code of conduct has been broken. She claims that she knew little about her obligations to declare her private interests.

Before the first trip to Malaysia and Singapore, in November 2014, she learned that a salacious story about the couple had leaked to the press.

She says she alerted the advisers and offered to step down.

But she was allowed to go and the story was never broadcast. Jennifer says she brought up the issue because Boris was panicking.



She explains: I said, listen, there is a potential story that would jeopardize my integrity on this trip, which could potentially be messy and gossip and lots of stuff. God only knows what that says about Boris and me. They sort of knew what that would entail. I mean, his past was talking a lot. I said, I’m quite ready to back down, if you think I’m too embarrassing.

She claims that a counselor said it was ridiculous absolutely not and that a second added until there was a story there was nothing to worry about. News of the friendship finally broke in The Sunday Times on September 22, 2019.

Johnson made no comment. The following week, the newspaper said Jennifer had told friends the relationship was sexual. Asked that day by BBC Andrew Marr, Johnson was asked if he should have declared an interest.



He did not deny a sexual relationship but said: What I can tell you is that I was very, very proud of everything we did at town hall to promote the public interest. and London interests and everything was done according to code. .. everything was done in all honesty.

There was no interest to declare. Let me be perfectly clear, I am very, very proud of everything I have done as mayor of London.

He was faced with questions that Jennifer appeared to have been selected for travel when she did not meet the criteria. She insists that she was only an official delegate for Singapore and Malaysia, as the director of a video technology company called Playbox. The Sunday Times said attendees had to pay for travel expenses, but other costs were borne by the taxpayer and the trade mission cost public money $ 35,000.

Delegates had to come from established companies, but Playbox was founded three months before Jennifer applied.

But she said: They wanted the best and the brightest in London, there was no one who sold the city better than me. There might have been a checklist, sure, but I could be part of it and bring some great technology. I could talk and sell London. The benefits outweighed their checklist.

London and Partners, the mayor’s promotion agency, said Jennifer was chosen because of her wider entrepreneurial success, but Playbox withdrew the following year.

Boris Johnson is facing an investigation by the Greater London Authority – head of the Mayors’ Office – into allegations that his failure to disclose his relationship with Arcuri may have been a violation of Nolan principles of public life, which are contained in the code of the Mayor of London driving. Arcuri has had access to events on three high profile trade missions, although his companies do not qualify for travel. The Independent Office for Police Conduct said there was no evidence that he had committed the criminal misconduct in public service, but that he may have violated Nolan’s principles. Len Duvall, the chairman of the GLA oversight committee leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation will examine whether Boris Johnson behaved in a manner that is expected of anyone in this position. “It is important that we get these answers because Londoners deserve their politicians to be held accountable.”

Jennifer says she brought Playbox to shelves to focus on her growing interest in cybersecurity. She says she traveled independently to join the US and Israeli delegations as a respected member of London’s tech community. The trip to New York was for fintech companies. Jennifers was not. But an email discovered by the Sunday Times said: Please put her on the list of tech events in New York. I guess she will stay and do the TLA / Innovate Finance event. She spoke to Boris and [a senior aide]. They are apparently happy. We should treat her just like another member of London’s tech community.

Jennifer says there was never anything unprofessional, rude or questioned about the trip to New York.

She claims London and Partners asked her to help companies find an event where Johnson was speaking. And she adds: I have been given specific instructions to find the best and the brightest who are going to come to London and reciprocate. I had spoken to Boris. I said, it’s gonna be amazing, I’m gonna be in New York, you’re gonna be in New York. You can’t mess this up.

At the time of the mission to Israel, Jennifer had funded a new company specializing in cybersecurity.

Jennifer says she paid for her flight and her hotel. She explains: I was determined to continue. No one does security better than the Israelis. If I didn’t have a big company around me, I at least wanted to go under the guise of the trade mission. It turns out that it aligned with Boris Johnson’s mission. I told London and Partners, I’ll go when you go and we can make it a whole. I went to the High Commissioner’s event in Tel Aviv and the Google event.

I’m front and center, shaking everyone’s hands, making friends with the doorknob, just to get businesses to come to London. Give me a good garden wall, I’ll have them invest in London by the end of the night. No one told me no.