Who radicalized the Boulder shooter?

A mourner leans on a cross while holding a flag in front of a memorial at a King Soopers grocery store on March 26, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. (Chet Strange / Getty Images / AFP)

When a gunman killed 10 people, including a police officer, at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, Americans were understandably eager to find out who the killer was and what motivated him. As video footage emerged of police escorting the gunman from the scene in handcuffs, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg, mainstream media quickly jumped on the fact that he was a white male. .

Social media has been inundated with comments about the dangers of white supremacy (which are not disputed), but also claims the shooter was likely a supporter of former US President Donald Trump. This racist and confrontational narrative continued until the next day, when the shooter was identified as Ahmad Al-Aliwi Alissa, 21, a native of Syria who came to the United States with his family as a child and lived in a suburb of Denver. This left the mainstream media and the American far left struggling to change their twisted narrative, after the whole world saw how they were trying to widen the rift in American society.

Ahmad Ali’s brother, 34, said Ahmad was bullied in high school by classmates who made fun of his name and religion. By 2014, Ahmad had become paranoid, believing that he was constantly being followed, pursued and hacked because of his religion, racism and false rumors.

On March 23, the day after the shooting, Facebook removed access to the accounts of Ahmad and his father Mustafa. However, several posts were captured and released on social media.

The Ahmads family believe he has a mental illness and his lawyer has requested a mental health assessment. Nonetheless, there is also evidence that he was radicalized by Islamist organizations using ideology for political gain. The accounts of his fathers on social networks

suggest that Mustafa is very fond of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Muslim Brotherhood, and he openly expresses anti-American and anti-Israel views. Israel is the leader of the United States and Trump was created by the Zionists, Mustafa published in March 2019. He adds that as an Israeli agent, Trump obeys the orders of his masters. Other statements suggest that the father is a misogynist who supports polygamy.

In a Facebook post in March 2019, Ahmad said the 51 Muslims who died when a gunman opened fire that month at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, were not victims of a single one. shooter, but victims of the entire industry of Islamophobia that vilified them.

Dr Zuhdi Jasser, president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy and senior researcher at the Center for Security Policy, said the father and son’s social media posts appeared to come straight out of the Islamist propaganda manual. The shooting may be another among a long list of instances where Islamist groups radicalize vulnerable, disgruntled and mentally ill individuals to commit acts of violence, he said.

Such attacks put Arabs and moderate Muslims in the United States in a dark corner, struggling between their own peaceful way of life and the political agenda of radical Islamism. While several Islamist entities flourish on American soil under the pretext of religious freedom and human rights, inspired by the awakened culture and supported by progressives, the vast majority of moderate Muslims have no serious support for oppose the radicals who are the real enemy of Muslims. around the world.

Only American Muslims themselves can defeat Islamist extremism, erase this horrific image and be part of the solution instead of remaining silent because they lack understanding, support and media platforms.

Dalia Al-Aqidi is a senior fellow at the Center for Security Policy. Twitter: @DaliaAlAqidi

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the editors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News