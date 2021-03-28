Trump had ‘apprentice’ type meeting with Ohio Senate candidates: report





Trump had an “apprentice” type meeting with four candidates for the Ohio GOP Senate. The candidates have all done their best to prove their loyalty to the former president. A potential endorsement from Trump could give a candidate a huge advantage among GOP voters. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump may be a long way from his old New York boardroom, but on Wednesday he gave four Ohio GOP Senate candidates the type of grilled steak famous in his TV series. long-standing reality “The Apprentice,” according to Politico.

Ahead of a fundraiser at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump asked candidates former State Treasurer Josh Mandel, former State GOP President Jane Timken, the investment banker Mike Gibbons and businessman Bernie Moreno sit down together for a backstage meeting.

All four Republicans are expected to run for the open seat in the Ohio Senate in 2022, which will be released by two-term GOP Senator Rob Portman at the end of his term.

The candidates were all in Florida to attend the event of Max Miller, a Trump-backed candidate who seeks to topple GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez in a primary and win the general election in the highly Republican 16th Congressional District from Ohio.

Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in February on “incitement to insurgency” for his role in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill.

As the candidates spoke with guests at the pre-dinner reception, one of Trump’s aides informed the candidates that the former president wanted to speak to them in private.

When everyone gathered, the meeting turned into 15 minutes of attacks and gratuitous statements to prove loyalty to the former president, according to the report.

Read more: Trump-appointed prosecutor blinded Biden’s DOJ with a ’60 minute’ interview on the Capitol riot cases. Now a federal judge wants to talk about it.

Mandel, who previously ran for the Senate in 2012 and was defeated by Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, is said to have said he ‘crushed’ Timken in the polls, while Timken bragged about his grassroots support while leading the party. of state.

Gibbons reminded Trump of his donations to the former president’s campaign, while Moreno said his daughter was on Trump’s 2020 campaign team.

With Trump planning to take an active role in the 2022 midterm election, an endorsement could set aside the race for a particular candidate, and they are all openly competing for the support of the former president.

A person familiar with the reunion told Politico that the event looked like “The Hunger Games,” the dystopian trilogy of books and feature films; candidates also had to sit at a circular table face to face.

When Trump asked the group how the race was going, Timken discussed his work to re-elect the former president.

Trump responded by pointing out that Timken initially backed Gonzalez after the congressman voted to impeach him, which led Timken to say she had ‘cleaned up’ his position by later calling on the congressman to resign, according to the report.

However, another person close to the meeting said Trump was only “teasing” Timken about his previous comments about Gonzalez.

The biggest source of tension is said to have been between Timken and Mandel, who have already launched their campaigns, while Gibbons and Moreno have yet to officially start their respective campaigns.

Mandel lobbied hard for his candidacy, claiming he “hired a bunch of killers” for his campaign team.

“I’m a killer, and we’ll win the primary and then the general,” he reportedly said.

Trump has also shown a high level of interest in GOP Governor Mike DeWine, whom the former president criticized after the governor called President Joe Biden “president-elect” after the 2020 election was called. last year.

DeWine is due for re-election in 2022.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos