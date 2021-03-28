PM Modi’s visit to temples in Bangladesh needs to be seen in a larger context: Shringla





“ Visiting Prime Minister’s B’desh Temple Should Be Seen in a Bigger Context ” Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to temples in Bangladesh needs to be seen in a larger context and has been part of the plan for a long time, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday. Addressing a press briefing on the prime minister’s two-day visit to Bangladesh, Shringla said the prime minister expressed his desire to visit Thakurbari in Orakandi as well as the Jashoreshwari Kali temple when he came to Bangladesh in 2015. “In fact, he talked about visiting Kuthibari and other areas. He was very happy to have visited at least two places he wanted to visit. He couldn’t go to Kuthibari,” he said. “It was part of the plan for a long time and it’s something that was set against the backdrop of a shared history and cultural ties … It has to be seen in a larger context,” he said. . Shringla said India and Bangladesh have so much shared history and cultural heritage. “We are not countries that go to capitals, have meetings in lounges and return to them. We are countries that have so much shared history and cultural heritage that we visit different parts of the country from there. ‘other,’ he said. PM Modi offered prayers at the Orakandi temple in Bangladesh’s Gopalganj district on Saturday and interacted with representatives of the Matua community. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi offered prayers at Jashoreshwari Kali temple. Dedicated to the goddess Kali, Jeshoreshwari Temple is a famous Hindu temple located in Ishwaripur – a village of Shyam Nagar, Upazila of Satkhira. He is one of 51 Shakti Peeth, scattered across India and neighboring countries. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the PM’s visit to the B’desh temple should be seen in a larger context, the prime minister seeking votes from a section of people in Bengal during his visit to Bangladesh and said the Trinamool Congress would complain to the Election Commission. Shringla said the two premiers had held small format talks and discussions at the delegation level, which allowed them to take stock of progress in various areas. “This included a discussion on how we can preserve the legacy of 1971, trade and connectivity, cooperation and water resources, security, defense, energy and energy, new areas like artificial intelligence, the environment, the social application of nuclear energy, “he said.







