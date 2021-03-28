EDITORIAL: China dreams of a nightmare





If China is to become the world’s leading power, it should learn from the United States and become an attractive dream country, rather than a police state that incites conflicts in the world. On Friday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army sent an astonishing 20 planes to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Area, some even crossing the area in the southeast. Local media interpreted the flights as Beijing’s angry response to a memorandum of understanding signed Thursday by Taipei and Washington to establish a joint coast guard task force that aims to promote maritime security and cooperation. Regarding the memorandum, Chinese Taiwan Affairs Bureau (TAO) spokesperson Zhu Fenglian () said that the Democratic Progressive Party administrations’ dependence on the United States in their quest for independence would push Taiwan into disaster. While the statement is by no means groundbreaking, it sends the message that it is the Chinese leadership who will bring disaster to Taiwan. The threat is more abominable when Taiwanese or, in Beijing’s words, compatriots in Taiwan mourn the loss of an Air Force pilot and the military searches for another pilot missing after the crash. two planes on Monday. Meanwhile, Chinese social media users are pressuring celebrities to pledge to remain loyal to Beijing, after several Western fashion and sports brands said they would stop using cotton from China. Xinjiang due to allegations of forced labor in the western region of China. Several Taiwanese artists who have focused on the Chinese market have since expressed support for Xinjiang cotton and ended contracts with the brands. This is not the first time that Taiwanese celebrities have come under pressure to endorse Beijing’s political agenda. Under trade considerations, their actions are to some extent understandable, as are the actions of many countries that have shifted their diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing. However, the celebrity lobbying campaign demonstrates that, despite its apparent openness, Beijing still lives in a feudal dream world. Acting like an insecure teenager, Beijing flexes its muscles, aiming to send a message to the world that this is no longer Qing Dynasty China intimidated by the Eight Nation Alliance and its citizens that they are. protected by invincible leadership. Most of China’s actions in the diplomatic field are motivated by the desire to overcome a sense of humiliation and regain national self-esteem. Beijing’s retaliatory sanctions against foreign officials and entities who have commented on its human rights violations can be seen as an attempt to redress a poor performance in the US-China negotiations in Alaska last week. When Chinese President Xi Jinping () coined the term Chinese dream in 2012, he set himself the goal of rejuvenating the nation and bringing happiness. In a meeting with then-US President Barack Obama in California in 2013, Xi said China’s dream is about peace, development and cooperation, and will be a win-win situation. winner for both countries, because it is linked to the American dream. Nearly a decade later, Xi has proven that his words should be read in an Orwellian sense, and that his Chinese dream is about threats and repression. It is not impossible that China will one day realize its dream of becoming the world’s leading power, and Taiwan could even benefit from it. However, before he can get any closer to his goals, he must realize that people all over the world, regardless of their race, gender, or national or ethnic identity, are striving for prosperity and dignity, not for disasters and nightmares.

