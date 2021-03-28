Waheed donated 5 crore rupees to fund 2016 uprising is a ridiculous claim, says Mehbooba





Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former chief minister of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said it was ridiculous to say his party leader Waheed Para , donated money to keep the 2016 civil uprising alive. .

Responding to recent media reports that PDP youth wing chairman Waheed Para gave rupees 5 crore to the son of Hurriyat rulers to stoke the fire during the summer unrest of 2016, Mehbooba said how Waheed could he would do this when his own party was in power.

How would we have wanted to boil the pot, wouldn’t that destabilize PDP? Isn’t that ridiculous claim, she asked.

Mufti spoke with a local news agency, Kashmir News Observer, after chairing the Holiday Parliamentary Committee (PAC) meeting at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar.

She also spoke about recent Indo-Pakistani developments, saying Kashmir has been the worst victim of the Indo-Pakistani hostilities and that the region should benefit from new peace openings between the two nuclear powers.

She also said that the senior leaders leaving the PDP were a bit worrying, but that she had a bigger cause ahead of her to pursue, which is much bigger than those who left the PDP perhaps after seeing the greener grass on the other side.

The PDP leader said that at present the PDP has become the voice of pain as the party pursues a great cause. So I believe they (GoI) can go to any extent to complete my party, she said.

Of the meeting, she said they discussed the new peace openings between India and Pakistan, as well as the statement by Pakistani army chief Gen. Qamar Bajwas, in addition to the letter. Greetings from Prime Minister Narendera Modis to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

We hope that the new peace pacts and the reconciliation process between India and Pakistan will not be limited to mere talk. I am optimistic that the closeness of India and Pakistan will take the form of a process of great reconciliation, peace and harmony. Kashmir has suffered tremendously as a result of hostile Indo-Pakistanis and it is time for Kashmir to breathe a sigh of relief and reap the peace dividends, she said. The PDP leader, however, said she saw no reason or justification for keeping her party’s top leaders Sartaj Madani, Naeem Akther and youth wing chairman Waheed Para in detention.

On why the PAGD remained silent about ED summons to her, she said: Firstly, I can’t explain why the PAGD parties didn’t respond to my ED summons, I mean, how can -I believe PAGD has a bigger cause than commenting on ED summons. I don’t want these things to come between us.

She said ED detectors asked her where her secret funds would go. I don’t think any CM in the country is supposed to divulge the details of their secret funds. Anyway, I made it clear to ED that my secret funds would be used to entice young people to do Dal Lake surveys and traffic management etc., she said. Another funny question was where the money went to build the mausoleum of my late father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed. I told them (ED) that my father was Union Home Minister and Chief Minister of J&K.

When asked about the leaders leaving the party, she said: They are drawn. Perhaps they have forgotten the conviction that the PDP represents. Or I think they see greener pastures on the other side. It’s worrying, but I have a bigger cause ahead of me than the leaders.

Regarding the cause she wants to pursue, the PDP leader said: Other parties are changing the narrative by demanding the creation of a state and not article 370. The PDP will resist. When you stop resisting, when I say you (it means state), it means you stop existing. They (GoI) wrested everything from special status, state, sand, contracts, jobs, land and all resources. (KNO)

