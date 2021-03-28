Boehner to back Ohio congressman against Trump-aligned main challenger





Refinery29

Why is it illegal to give water to people waiting to vote in Georgia? Racism

Georgia became the first state to impose new restrictions on voting rights under the Biden administration on Thursday. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp enacted law that establishes new voter identification requirements for mail-in ballots, limits ballot boxes, and makes it illegal to give food and drink, even water to people who line up to vote. Seemingly motivated by fear of President Joe Bidens’ victory in Georgia, as well as Senate victories by Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the law was passed by Republican lawmakers with the stated interest it would provide, said Kemp, another step towards ensuring that our elections are safe, accessible and fair. Kemp also cited suspected alarming issues with the 2020 presidential election as a reason to vote a sweeping crackdown on voting rights in the state, which will make voting even more difficult for Georgia’s large black population. The fact that this legislation is passed after Georgia turned blue in the presidential election for the first time in decades is no coincidence that Democrats have won the victories through community organizing efforts led by women. black, after all. The fact that these laws are specifically designed to suppress working-class and black voters, who make up a third of the Georgian population and tend to vote predominantly Democrats, is infuriating. Stricter identity requirements will always have a harder impact on black voters. According to a 2020 New York University Law School Brennan Center for Justice Voter Suppression report, 25% of black citizens of voting age nationwide did not have a voucher. government-issued photo ID, compared to 8% of whites of voting age. nationals. Rather than wondering if their ideology is failing them, they are instead relying on what has worked in the past, said voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. When she ran for Georgia governor in 2018, Abrams centered voter suppression in her campaign. Instead of gaining new voters, you rig the system against their participation and you steal the right to vote. In an interview with The Guardian, Abrams added that legislation like this is a response to the big lie, the refuted, discredited lie and, sadly, the bloody lie of voter fraud perpetuated by former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the 2020 election. And they are responding to it by actually doing what the insurgents were looking for, doing what the liars were asking. Religious leaders who sought to meet with Kemp also called the law racist. Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, who oversees all African Methodist episcopal churches in Georgia, said he told Republican Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan that these bills were not just voter suppression, but that ‘they were in fact racist and they were trying to go back. time in Jim Crow. Additionally, Georgia Democratic State Representative Park Cannon was arrested on Capitol Hill Thursday. Cannon faces one charge of obstructing law enforcement officials by using threats or violence and a second charge of disrupting general assembly sessions or other members’ meetings, even though all she can be seen doing is knocking on the door to Kemps’ office. The state official said she was in fact arrested for fighting the election crackdown. In a video of the arrest, Cannon can be heard shouting: There is no reason for me to be arrested. I am a legislator! Georgia isn’t the only state where Republicans are bowing to demands from far-right conservatives who still mistakenly believe Trump lost the presidential election due to widespread voter fraud. Republicans have passed a similar law in Iowa and are working to pass similar restrictions in Arizona, Florida and Texas. Such laws will continue to deprive black voters and voters of color. Additionally, while state-level voting restrictions are underway, House Democrats are bringing the fight for the right to vote to the federal level with legislation that aims to extend voter protection. The Omnibus Voting, Ethics and Campaign Finance Bill seeks to weaken state restrictive voter identification laws, make automatic voter registration mandatory, expand postal voting and ballot. early voting, and to restore the right to vote to those previously convicted of crimes, reports The New York Times. . The bill went through the House on Wednesday with a 220-210 vote, mostly along party lines, in what is emerging as a national struggle for the right to vote as Republicans push for laws to further crack down on black voters following Trump’s lies about the election. Like what you see? How about a little more R29 goodness, here? Bernie Sanders and Amazon in Twitter war Republican men refuse COVID vaccine823 undocumented children detained at border

