Xi calls for joint China-Burundi efforts to safeguard international justice __ (cctv.com)





BEIJING, March 29 – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China and Burundi should strengthen unity and cooperation and make joint efforts to safeguard international fairness and justice. In a telephone conversation with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, Xi suggested that the two sides continue to support each other firmly on issues related to their fundamental interests, defend independence and sovereignty, and oppose foreign interference. Xi pointed out that China and Burundi in recent years have maintained high-level development of bilateral relations, enjoyed strong political mutual trust, achieved remarkable results in various fields of cooperation, maintained close coordination. in international affairs and thus become a model of South-South Cooperation. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have supported and helped each other, and have further deepened their friendship, Xi noted, adding that China appreciates the Burundian side’s adherence to a policy. friendly to China. Xi stressed that China is willing to work with Burundi to improve political and inter-party communication, deepen exchanges and cooperation between their legislatures, local governments and think tanks, increase the sharing of governance experience and better synergize their development strategies, in order to achieve mutually beneficial cooperation and common development at higher levels and take Sino-Burundian relations to new heights. China supports Burundi’s social and economic development as well as infrastructure cooperation projects, Xi said, suggesting that the agricultural demonstration centers built by the Chinese side and Chinese agricultural experts be fully employed to do so. pressure to obtain more results in bilateral agricultural cooperation and help Burundi achieve its objectives. food security and rural poverty eradication. China, Xi added, is also willing to work with Burundi to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and contribute to the success of the upcoming forum. Ndayishimiye, for his part, warmly congratulated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and praised the CCP’s great achievements in eradicating poverty and combating the pandemic. The Burundian side appreciates China’s support for its efforts to safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity and national independence, he said, adding that cooperation between Burundi and China has brought benefits. tangible benefits to the Burundian people and that the two countries will always be good friends and brothers. . He said his country strongly supports China’s positions on issues concerning its fundamental interests, including Taiwan, Xinjiang and the South China Sea, as well as the adoption by the Chinese National People’s Congress of the decision to improve the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. . The Burundian side attaches great importance to the development of its relations with China, he said, adding that his country hopes to learn the lessons of the governance experience of the PCC, strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure and control of the epidemic, and promote friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries. Ndayishimiye added that his country was ready to help make the next FOCAC meeting a success.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos