PM Modi to address rallies during the poll, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Pondicherry





India oi-Vicky Nanjappa |

Published: Tuesday March 30, 2021 8:22 AM [IST]

New Delhi, March 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in states linked to polls in Kerala, Pondicherry and Tamil Nadu. The schedule released by the BJP says the Prime Minister’s rallies would begin in Kerala where he will address a public meeting in Palakkad at 11 a.m. The Prime Minister is also said to address a rally in Pondicherry to demand support for the NDA on Union territory for the April 6 Assembly elections. Prime Minister Shri arenarendramodi will address rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry on March 30, 2021. Listen LIVE on https://t.co/vpP0MI6iTu

https://t.co/KrGm5hWgwn

https://t.co/vpP0MI6iTu

https://t.co/jtwD1yPhm4 Dial 9345014501 to hear it LIVE. pic.twitter.com/npucdz9OSg – BJP (@ BJP4India) March 29, 2021 This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to Pondicherry to campaign for the NDA candidates after speaking in a poll here on February 25 after unveiling several development projects funded by the center that day- the. Before PM Modi’s visit to Pondicherry, drones and drones were banned He will speak at the rally to be held at AFT Thidal here, BJP sources said. The AINRC, which runs the NDA here, runs to 16 of the 30 constituencies, while the BJP seeks election from nine seats and AIADMK from five. AINRC chief and former chief minister N Rangasamy is seeking election in two segments – Thattanchavady and Yanam. Mamata Banerjee accuses Prime Minister Modi of speaking at Matua temple with an eye on polls in West Bengal

Kanhaiya Kumar calls PM Modi ‘biggest liar’, compares Himanta to Mahabharata’s Kansa



Tharoor admits error on Prime Minister Modis’ speech, apologizes

India and Bangladesh want to see stability and peace in the world: PM Modi in Orakandi

PM Day 2 in Bangladesh: temple visit, tribute to the Mujibs mausoleum, talks with Sheikh Hasina

PM Narendra Modi offers prayer at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh

BJP, Cong spar on PM Modis, I did satyagraha for Bangladesh, remark

Prime Minister Modi urges citizens, especially young people, to vote in record numbers

PM Modi invites 50 Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to visit India

Prime Minister Modi assures Bangladeshi opposition party to ‘do its best’ with water-sharing deal

Bangladesh Foreign Minister calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discusses bilateral relations

Prime Minister Modi presents the 2020 Gandhi Peace Prize for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to his daughter For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed







