TThe Prime Minister arrived in his brand new 2.6m press conference room with the incomparable vibe of an absent and blameless father, making his Monday afternoon teleconference. Try to be so many things at the same time. He wants to be the most fun, so made a shout out to Ilkeston Cycle Club, which met at midnight as the clock ticked on March 29; then a big climb to Hillingdon lido, which did everything they did there. He also wants to prove that this time he is deadly serious, a serious man and sober of his word, and his forehead is heavy with all the memories of why you might not believe him.

He’s got new curtains he wants to show you, both of which are union flags, and some pretty sudden paint, a fierce conservative blue, because that’s obviously the color of authority and it’s your government to always. However, when you consider how much he could have spent on wallpaper, you have to look on the bright side. The intention of the new decor had to be jocular jingoism, but it came out a little gloomy, slightly imploring, like: Look, I bought an inflatable mattress, soon you can stay the night!

There isn’t much to say, so that doesn’t help: I’m personally delighted to be able to play tennis. Without being a preacher from a distance, I hope we can take advantage of this moment and the good weather to exercise, and fair play, it didn’t sound like preaching, it looked like a man desperately trying to get you remember something, anything, you have in common that we all love the sun, right? We all like to do this thing where you move instead of standing still?

In terms of new information, the Vaccine Working Group has reached an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to bottle and complete doses of Novavax, pending regulatory clearance. It’s in the northeast, Johnson repeated like a mantra, to avoid the awkwardness of saying where the manufacturing plant actually is, namely Barnard Castle. It was like a round of Just a Minute, played in hell; find 56 synonyms for a geographic location, but don’t hesitate and turn around as much as you want.

It wasn’t until the words came out in response to a question that their yawning emptiness unfolded. Beatrice of London, in the pressor’s regular people segment, wanted to know if arrangements for overseas travel would be made for those whose families were living abroad. The answer is that no answer can be given until April 5, and in the meantime: these rules will be fully governed by the rules governing travel abroad and people coming from abroad. It was like an enigma. Nothing can be known until what can be known is not known, after which we will know some known.

The word irreversible, compared to the roadmap out of the lockout, does a very heavy job. The plan remains cautious but irreversible, yet irreversibility itself is subject to a large number of conditions mainly, nothing bad happening. Vallance and Whitty, as always, were on hand to remind us of all the bad things that could happen: transmission is mostly among unvaccinated groups, so loosening the lockdown is bound to spike; we might have viruses imported from abroad; worse, we could have worrisome variants, variants that might have a problem with the vaccine, where the vaccine is less effective against them, said Whitty, emotionally. He always says the next slide, please, in that distinctive, desperate but defensive voice, like a man reading a forced confession that a wicked jailer will only show him in slices. I’d like someone to buy him a clicker.

Fortification was Johnsons’ keyword: the vaccine fortifies the people, its members each demonstrated great strength, we all hand-built this gigantic fort, and so on, until the Umbrella metaphor reaches Chris Whittys’ podium, upon which he concluded: It’s not a complete wall, it’s a kind of leaky wall.

The only glimpse of speech on the foot was when the Prime Minister described the infection figures, especially among schoolchildren under the age of 16: these graphics curl slightly, like old British Rail sandwiches. Do you remember that, kids? Do you remember the time we went on a train? You liked it on the train.