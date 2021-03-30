Politics
PM Modi announces new edition of ‘Exam Warriors’ to help students stay ‘stress free’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that the new edition of “Exam Warriors” has been updated by him. He informed that the new edition has been enriched with new mantras that are valuable for students, parents and teachers, he asked students – who are about to face their annual exams, to become a warrior and not a worried one. The new edition is available in all retail stores as well as online platforms. The Exam Warriors module is also available on the NaMo app.
“ Stress-free review ”: PM Modi
In a series of tweet, PM Modisaid as exam season begins, the book reaffirms the need to stay stress free before an exam.
As the exam season begins, I am delighted to report that the updated edition of #ExamWarriors is now available.
The book contains new mantras and a range of interesting activities. The book reaffirms the need to stay stress free before an exam. https://t.co/4DLeHLVWi6
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2021
The Prime Minister also informed that to make exam preparation fun, there are many interactive activities for students as well as parents.
“ Let’s help all young people to take their exams ”: PM Modi
PM also said that new substantive parts have been added to the edition that would be of particular interest to parents and teachers.
The new edition of #ExamWarriors has been enriched by valuable contributions from students, parents and teachers.
Substantial new parts have been added which would be of particular interest to parents and teachers.
Let’s help all our young people to sit for their exams! pic.twitter.com/2FmDtNpgGH
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2021
PM Modi launched this edition ahead of the class 10 and 12 council exams for most state councils and the two central council exams. The book consists of interactive illustrations, exercises and various activities. The book also addresses the importance of stress-free exams by prioritizing knowledge rather than focusing on grades. Due to the COVID pandemic, this year PM said he himself took time and added many new mantras in the Book of the Warriors of Review.
Pariksha Pe Charcha
PM Modi organizes an annual interaction session with students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders before exams. Like every two years, this year the Pariksha Pe Charcha with the students will take place in March, but due to the pandemic it will take place virtually.
- 10.39 lakh students,
- 2.62 lakh are teachers
- 0. 93 lakh are related
(Image credits: PTI / @ narendramodi)
