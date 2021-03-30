China to form small group to control Hong Kong caps: report

Chinese lawmakers plan to put fewer than 10 people – all chosen by national security officials – on a committee to review all candidates for elected positions in Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported.

The report states that the members of the selection committee would be chosen by the Beijing National Security Bureau in Hong Kong as well as the Committee for the Safeguarding of National Security chaired by the Director General of the Territory – two bodies established under ‘a radical national security law imposed last year.

The changes are expected to be unveiled later Tuesday when the National People’s Congress Standing Committee concludes a meeting to finalize the details of sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system approved by the Chinese legislature on March 12. the qualifications of the candidates to ensure that they are all loyal patriots to the Communist Party in Beijing.

These measures are the latest in China’s efforts to ensure that pro-democracy voices do not have the opportunity to gain power in Hong Kong following historic and sometimes violent protests in 2019. The United States, the UK, Japan and the European Union all condemned China’s initiatives. The Biden administration this month stepped up sanctions imposed by Donald Trump against key officials last year.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the city’s recent overhaul of the city’s electoral system a direct attack “on the autonomy China promised in Hong Kong, while British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said that the sweeping changes “were another violation of the Sino-British policy of 1984. Joint statement that paved the way for the cities to return to Chinese rule in 1997.

China has rejected Western criticism and has stepped up its opposition to any organization deemed to interfere “in its internal affairs.” Last week, the Communist Party backed calls to boycott retailers such as Swedens Hennes and Mauritz AB over reports of forced labor in far western Xinjiang.

Chinese President Xi Jinpings calls on patriots to “rule the former British colony” has sterilized the country’s democratic institutions while local authorities prosecute activists who have expressed opposition to the Communist Party.

The entire pro-democracy bloc of the Legislative Council resigned en masse last year in protest against efforts to curb dissent, and dozens of former lawmakers and senior protest leaders have been jailed on charges national security.

In addition to setting up a review committee “to review applicants, Chinese authorities are also planning to expand the membership of the body that selects the CEO from 300 people to a total of 1,500 members.

Once the details of the electoral changes in Hong Kong are clear, the local government will need to enact more than 20 laws to pass them, according to chief executive Carrie Lam. It should be completed by the end of May, Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s sole delegate to China’s top legislative body, said in mid-March.

The Hong Kong government will focus on economic development and tackle housing issues once the overhaul is complete, according to Zhang Xiaoming, a senior Hong Kong affairs official in Beijing.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.