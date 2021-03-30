Rashid calls on opposition to talks on electoral reforms – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday invited the divided opposition to talks on electoral reforms and nine other areas vital to serving the national cause.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he referred to the current rift between two main components of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying the PDM unit is now in tatters and the anti-government alliance has failed in achieving its predatory objective. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office.

Let us sit in the National Assembly and move forward, he said, inviting all opposition parties, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Muslim League. Pakistani-Nawaz (PML-N), to sit with government and bring reforms in at least 10 key areas.

He said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had completed about three years in government and only had two years left. In power, time flies as the days seem long in opposition, he noted.

Said that PDM did not reach its goal

He said time was running out and the opposition should come and help the government reform the country’s electoral process and police, in addition to improving the local government system and jointly working on a development agenda.

He was of the opinion that the sooner that was done, the better.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have gone their separate ways forever, the interior minister said.

He added that the two opposition parties had clashed throughout their political lives and only joined forces to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan.

By the grace of Allah, they were not able to oust him (PM) from power and they are now themselves on the back foot. He added that the bullet was actually in the court of JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of Vice President Maulana and PML-N Maryam Nawaz.

In response to the question of whether the PTI has a role to play in dissociation within the PDM, Sheikh Rashid said that this was neither the success of the government nor that he had no role in the affairs of the PDM. It was only the ineffectiveness of the opposition, he added.

He admitted that there was inflation in the country, but Prime Minister Khan was making efforts to reduce it. The prime minister instructed his cabinet, the party’s central committee and the political committee to work hard to bring inflation down, he added.

On the cabinet reshuffle, the Home Secretary said the reshuffles were a matter of routine. A minister remains a minister whether he is in one place or another, in one department or the other.

He also said his wallet was not changed and was in the right place. Prime Minister Imran Khan is also the captain of politics, I support him, I have come with him, will go with him and play wherever he asks me to play.

He told reporters that passport and Nadra (national database and registration authority) offices would be established in every district in the country.

In response to a question, he said it was up to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to decide whether to impose a lockdown on Islamabad to contain the spread of the virus.

His ministerial duty was only to implement the decision, he added.

He said the Interior Ministry would introduce an application (App) for citizens to file complaints against all departments, including Nadra who work under the ministry. He said all corrupt officials working at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the same positions over the past 20 years would be dismissed.

Posted in Dawn on March 30, 2021

