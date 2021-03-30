The country cannot afford a full lockdown





LAHORE: Gov. Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said those who don’t follow SOPs actually welcome Corona, adding that neglecting SOPs will speed up cases. The following SOPs can avoid spikes in cases.

The governor said this during his meeting with Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ul-Rasheed at the governor’s house on Monday. During the meeting, Naya Pakistan’s housing program and other administrative matters were discussed. Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Minister Mahmood-ul-Rasheed urged the public to follow SOPs to protect themselves and loved ones from the coronavirus.

Ch Sarwar said that unfortunately due to neglect in tracking SOPs Corona is reborn, adding that the whole world is grappling with this challenge right now. He warned that the whole country will face serious repercussions if the public neglects the SOPs on the coronavirus. Therefore, all government-issued SOPs must be strictly followed as Pakistan cannot afford to impose a full lockdown, the governor said and called the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme a landmark project by Prime Minister Imran Khan and said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran. Khan, Pakistan will truly become a welfare state. None of the previous governments took initiatives for the homeless, but Naya Pakistan’s housing program will provide homes for the homeless across Pakistan without any political discrimination, he said.

Mahmood-ul-Rashid said that Naya Pakistan’s housing program is being implemented quickly in Punjab, adding: We ensure full transparency in its implementation. PML-N: PML-N Punjab spokesperson, Azma Bukhari, alleged that the ministers themselves organize parties and wedding events while asking citizens to follow the corona SOPs. In a statement released here on Monday, she said Punjab was the only province where most medical staff had contracted the coronavirus.

She said SACM informed people of the government’s action for violating corona SOPs, then held a meeting and then went to a wedding at night, Azma alleged. She alleged that out of a population of 110 million in Punjab, only a few thousand people had been vaccinated against the corona. The Pakistani nation was grateful to China for remembering the Pakistani people at this difficult time, she said, adding that the PTI government has been playing crown, crown and lockdown, smart lockdown for two years, a- she asserted.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos