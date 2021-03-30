Biden admits Armenian genocide corrects historic wrong – Opinio





The Biden administration would recognize the Armenian genocide in a historic and long-awaited decision by the U.S. In a morally inexcusable loophole, Israel and many other nations have failed or even refused to recognize the Armenian genocide committed by the Ottoman Turks in 1915 against the Armenian Christians. It wasn’t until 2019 that the United States passed a resolution recognizing the massacre; yet, for now, an American president has not yet done so. The genocide is considered by many historians to be a precursor to the Holocaust, and its lack of recognition has often been cited as evidence of the need to remember the Holocaust to prevent genocides in the future. Despite overwhelming evidence and eyewitness testimony, there has been a controversy over recognition, due to Turkey’s categorical refusal to accept responsibility for the massacre.In Israel’s case, the government has refused to acknowledge the genocide Armenian, due to the unstable but strategic political relationship. For decades, Turkey has blackmailed and threatened nations if they even considered recognizing the Armenian genocide. Initially, this was not something Israel could afford politically. Israel relied heavily on Turkey as one of the few Muslim states with which it had diplomatic cooperation and relations. Yet over the decades Turkey has grown increasingly hostile to Israel with dictatorial and Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Not only that, Turkey is increasingly geopolitically aligned with Iran. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} Today, Israel is less dependent than ever on Turkey, especially with the emerging relations with the Arab states. Yet instead of acknowledging the Armenian genocide and unequivocally standing on the right side of history, the Israeli government has sold the Armenian people even today, selling weapons to Azerbaijan while it bombs them. Armenian cities. recognition has returned numerous times over the decades, but there was only formal recognition in 2019. Forty years ago, US President Ronald Reagan used the word “genocide” to refer to the event , in an important step towards recognition; yet, after a Turkish outcry, the US Congress repeatedly failed to recognize it, due to political interests. Likewise, US Presidents on the Left and Right have avoided using the term “genocide” so as not to upset Turkey. In 2019, the US House of Representatives passed Resolution 401-11 recognizing the Armenian Genocide, followed by ‘a unanimous decision in the United States. Senate. However, despite the fact that many US presidents have pledged to recognize the Armenian genocide, none have kept their promise so far. It is important to note that the Armenian genocide was not just a horrific event that happened. It was arguably the most horrific orchestrated genocide the world had ever known (at the time), and not in the context of war, but because Armenians were Christians. , but intensified with the Tehcir Law, under which Armenians were stripped of their possessions and possessions and expelled en masse, and sent to death marches in the Syrian desert under inhumane conditions. enslaved Armenian women and girls, and those who survived were sent to concentration camps, executed or left to die. Between 1914 and 1918, 1-1.5 million Armenians were murdered by the Ottoman Turks, the direct predecessors of modern Turkey. recognize the Armenian genocide. For decades, Turkey has actively censored those who recognize the genocide in Turkey itself, and even destroyed evidence. Previously, he even jailed academics who dared to call the Armenian genocide a genocide. While in Germany the world held to account and even today Holocaust denial is illegal, Turkey made it illegal not to deny the Armenian Genocide, and the whole world is. – one of the world’s superpowers had recognized the Armenian genocide from day one, we would live in a different reality today, where smaller nations would not be afraid to recognize the obvious historical fact of at the expense of an almost eliminated people . The Biden administration recognizing the Armenian Genocide would not only send a morally necessary message to the Armenian people on behalf of the United States, but also a message to the world. The time for recognition has come.The writer is the CEO of Social Lite Creative and a researcher at the Tel Aviv Institute.







