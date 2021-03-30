Be frank about the problem splashing rice imports up to Jokowi’s order





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Bulog CEO Budi Waseso issued a press release regarding the recent rice import controversy. One of the explanations for Buwas, the nickname Budi Waseso, relates to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s statement that Indonesia has not imported rice for three years. As is known, Jokowi’s statement collects the pros and cons given that there have been records of rice imports at the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) for the past three years. “Indeed, Bulog has never imported for three years. If there is an assessment of BPS data, there is special rice, that is, only for the special needs of the hotel industry and catering, ”Buwas said on Monday (3/29/2021). Therefore, he pointed out that no rice imported in general from other countries entered Indonesia. On the other hand, he claims that Bulog will continue to absorb rice from domestic farmers during the harvest period until the end of May 2021. Currently, the farmers’ rice which has been purchased by Bulog is at least 200 000 tonnes, which will continue to increase. , with an average absorption of 10,000 tonnes per day. “Our absorption will end until June, which means the prediction of the last harvest in May, but in June there will still be some harvest left from May. Therefore, the president said Bulog will continue to absorb.” , said Buwas.

After absorbing it, Bulog should also distribute it in order to prevent the rice from degrading. One way is to export. Buwas revealed that there have been discussions with other countries regarding the rice export plan. “My future program plan does not meet only domestic needs, I am convinced that we can export, because today’s demand is important for exports. In fact, we find that in some regions, not by the government but through the private sector, they have already exported rice from this region, ”Buwos said. The former head of the Criminal Investigation Unit of the National Police also notes that several of these areas have signed contracts with several countries. Even if the quantity is not important, it is proof that the rice is a surplus. “It would be better if the government program was successful, so that I could continue with the previous export plan. We made a contract with Saudi Arabia. They contracted 100,000 tons per month and we were successful at that time. , due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all lockdowns have been lifted. “But now Saudi Arabia has asked again, how can we meet their demand,” Buwas said. He asked Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati to help him finance the absorption of rice from farmers. Although not yet officially filed. “I ask for the support of the Minister of Finance to achieve what the president wants. We Bulog are not asking for money to absorb it because Bulog can still absorb it, even if the cost of the debt comes from the banks, Bulog is still able to absorb it, to absorb it, ”says Buwas. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends)



