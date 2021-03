PM Modi will address gatherings in 3 states today; Amit Shah and Mamata Banerjee face to face in Nandigram

Find all election updates here

New Delhi | Jagran Press Office: The administration of Pondicherry has imposed prohibition orders under Article 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and declared a no-fly zone for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Union under security measures ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Tuesday. PM Modi is due to address a campaign rally today to woo voters of the NDA candidates running in the April 6 assembly election. PM Modi will also address a campaign rally in Palakkad of Kerala today for the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections. A massive deployment of police force was also carried out at the site. He is also due to speak at a campaign rally in Dharapuram, Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, West Bengal will also witness a confrontation between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Home Secretary and BJP leader Amit Shah. The two leaders are to organize roadshows in the Nandigram of West Bengal to woo voters ahead of the second phase of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee has decided to challenge Nandigram’s WB polls, while the BJP lined up the TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari from the assembly constituency. Here are the live updates from the 2021 Assembly elections: 10:00 am: To protect the rights of every individual, we (BJP) will come out with a uniform civil code and a population control mechanism. If you are in love with your nation then you will have to accept it: Suresh Gopi, actor and BJP candidate for Thrissur 9.45am: Tamil Nadu: Preparations are underway in Dharapuram, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally today. 9:30 a.m.: Kerala: Preparations are underway in Palakkad, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally today. 9:15 am: The total seizure of cash and objects worth Rs 248.9 crore has been made so far. This includes Rs 37.72 crore of silver, alcohol worth Rs 9.5 crore and drugs worth Rs 114.44 crore, among others: Sanjoy Basu, Chief Electoral Officer Addl , West Bengal 9:00 am: West Bengal: BJP delegation submitted memorandum to West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar demanding strict action against those responsible for death of 85-year-old mother of BJP worker Shova Majumdar Posted by:

Talibuddin Khan

