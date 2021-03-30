Create 5 derivative regulations on job creation law, Kominfo claims to break regulatory deadlock





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – No less than five regulations of the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, which are regulations derived from the Job Creation Act, are being drafted. A series of ministerial regulations Kominfo this would later become the legal basis for a number of policies in the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors. One of them is the legal basis for the migration from analogue to digital television broadcasting and the certainty of the analogue cut-off (ASO) deadline of November 2, 2022. So that Indonesia can catch up with the problems. other countries in the use of the digital radio frequency spectrum dividend in the 700 MHz band. “The law on the creation of jobs and its implementing regulations broke the deadlock of broadcasting regulations that have not been implemented for decades,” said the Minister of Communication and Johnny Plate Information in a statement in Jakarta, Monday March 29, 2021.. Previous, Copyright law It has been officially in force since November 3, 2021. Then on February 2, 2021, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi published two regulations derived from this omnibus law. First, Government Regulation (PP) number 5 of 2021 regarding the implementation of risk-based business licenses. Secondly, government regulation number 46 of 2021 concerning post, telecommunications and broadcasting. The five regulatory plans that Jhonny is developing are derivatives of the two PPs. In this PP, the implementation rules must be set at least 2 steps from their entry into force, i.e. April 2, 2021. The list of 5 regulations currently being drawn up by the Ministry of Communication and Information is:

1. The draft regulation on the implementation of posts

2. Draft implementing regulation Telecommunication

3. Draft regulation on the operation of broadcasting

4. The draft regulation on the use of radiofrequency spectra

5. Draft Ministerial Regulation Concerning the Standard Establishment of Business Activities and Products in the Context of the Implementation of Risk-Based Business Licenses in the Post, Telecommunications and Electronic Systems and Transactions Sector, FAJAR PEBRIANTO Read also: The Minister of Communication and Information Technology asks the public for the opinion of these 5 new rules







