Politics
Opinion | How will we win the Second Cold War?
During the First Cold War, the United States and our allies had a secret weapon against the Soviet Union and its satellites.
He wasn’t from the CIA. It was also not a product of DARPA or the Los Alamos weapons labs. It was communism.
Communism helped the West because it grabbed a Russian imperialist state from an unworkable and unpopular economic system that could not keep up with its free market competitors. They pretend to pay us and we pretend to work the quintessential Russian joke about working life in a workers’ paradise is a big part of why a regime with tens of thousands of nuclear warheads simply vanished.
We are now entering the Second Cold War, this time with China. That’s the conclusion of this month’s US-China summit in Anchorage, where the two sides made it clear that they not only have competing interests, but also conflicting values. Secretary of State Antony Blinken bluntly accused China of threatening the rules-based order that maintains global stability. Yang Jiechi, his Chinese counterpart, replied that the United States must stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world.
Days later, China and Iran signed a 25-year strategic pact worth $ 400 billion, including provisions for joint weapon development and intelligence sharing. As the challenges to the United States-led rules-based order go, it’s hard to be more head-on than that.
Maybe things will get better. But it would be foolish to rely on it, let alone assume that conciliatory behavior by the Biden administration will do anything but encourage Beijing. Say what you want about the Trump or Obama administrations, but they didn’t make China crush democracy in Hong Kong, or brutalize the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, or violate international law in the South China Sea, or help North Korea reverse international sanctions, or use military force to intimidate its neighbors, or undertake cyber warfare and war campaigns. industrial espionage against US targets, including this newspaper on a scale unimaginable hitherto.
So it’s worth considering what, if anything, our secret weapon might be this time around, not the overt forces we can assert on China like trade sanctions or naval power, but rather. inner weakness that the regime cannot get rid of. because it’s part of his DNA.
Three candidates come to mind.
The first is nationalism. Since the Chinese rulers abandoned orthodox Marxism, nationalism has been one of the two pillars of regimes’ legitimacy (the other is raising the standard of living). Nationalism explains Beijing’s earthiness with regard to its land claims against its neighbors, his massive accumulation of weapons, its growing threats against Taiwan and its habit of exhausting its welcome even in the countries it seeks to woo.
But the problem with assertive nationalism is how the neighbors react. Japan is engaged in a major military reinforcement, with China in the lead. Australia is moving, a little awkwardly, to curb Chinese influence. Vietnam keep getting closer in the USA. Washington does not need to encourage nationalism to take advantage of it. But the best thing the administration can do to consolidate this silent containment is to re-enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which the Trump administration has so recklessly destroyed.
The second is the politics of personality worship. Xi Jinping has consolidated his power like no other leader since Mao Zedong. In a way, this has made Chinese authoritarianism more effective, in a way that may seem enviable compared to shambolic governance in the West in the face of a crisis like Covid.
But Xi cannot overcome the inherent weaknesses of hyper-centralized power. The more power a man has, the more vulnerable the entire regime is to its errors of judgment. The more he tries to project an image of invincibility, the more likely he is to withdraw from unpleasant but necessary information. And the more it cuts through internal channels of dissent, the more precisely it promotes the kind of ideological and political disenchantment he seeks to cancel. Xi is creating the same critics and enemies that could one day destroy regimes.
Finally, there is an ever-expanding campaign in China to regulate, monitor, and control God not in the sense of a higher power, but with an inner voice.
Chinese leaders (including the seemingly most liberal) have always been fierce in their repression of spiritual and religious movements be it Falun Gong, Islam, Tibetan Buddhism or independent Christian churches because religion cultivates a conscience morality free from political control.
But moral conscience is not something that no government in history has been able to impose, which is why the West has been wise in embracing the principle of religious freedom. And Joe Biden should emphasize this essential difference from Xi at every opportunity, including inviting the Dalai Lama to the White House, along with other Chinese religious leaders.
None of this is to say that containing Beijing will not also require the active building of alliances, the exercise of economic pressure and the preservation of a powerful military deterrent. But as we imagine how we might bring a Second Cold War to a peaceful end, it helps to think about how the Chinese regime might become a partner in its own downfall.
The Times commits to publish a variety of letters For the publisher. We love to hear what you think of this article or any of our articles. Here is some tips. And here is our email: [email protected].
Follow the Opinion section of the New York Times on Facebook, Twitter (@NYTopinion) and Instagram.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]