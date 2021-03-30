Opinion | How will we win the Second Cold War?

The second is the politics of personality worship. Xi Jinping has consolidated his power like no other leader since Mao Zedong. In a way, this has made Chinese authoritarianism more effective, in a way that may seem enviable compared to shambolic governance in the West in the face of a crisis like Covid.

But Xi cannot overcome the inherent weaknesses of hyper-centralized power. The more power a man has, the more vulnerable the entire regime is to its errors of judgment. The more he tries to project an image of invincibility, the more likely he is to withdraw from unpleasant but necessary information. And the more it cuts through internal channels of dissent, the more precisely it promotes the kind of ideological and political disenchantment he seeks to cancel. Xi is creating the same critics and enemies that could one day destroy regimes.

Finally, there is an ever-expanding campaign in China to regulate, monitor, and control God not in the sense of a higher power, but with an inner voice.

Chinese leaders (including the seemingly most liberal) have always been fierce in their repression of spiritual and religious movements be it Falun Gong, Islam, Tibetan Buddhism or independent Christian churches because religion cultivates a conscience morality free from political control.

But moral conscience is not something that no government in history has been able to impose, which is why the West has been wise in embracing the principle of religious freedom. And Joe Biden should emphasize this essential difference from Xi at every opportunity, including inviting the Dalai Lama to the White House, along with other Chinese religious leaders.

None of this is to say that containing Beijing will not also require the active building of alliances, the exercise of economic pressure and the preservation of a powerful military deterrent. But as we imagine how we might bring a Second Cold War to a peaceful end, it helps to think about how the Chinese regime might become a partner in its own downfall.

