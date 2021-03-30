Pakistani PM, COVID President positive after receiving Chinese Sinopharm vaccine | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Pakistani president tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, March 29, just over a week after the country’s prime minister was diagnosed with the virus, despite both having received the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi announced on Twitter on Monday that he had COVID after receiving the Sinopharm vaccine on March 15. In his message, he called for a higher power for help: “May Allah have mercy on those affected by the coronavirus.”

He said that although he received the first dose, the antibodies did not start to build up until after the second dose. He then advised those who were getting vaccinated to “Please continue to be careful.”

First Lady Samina Alvi said the president was showing mild symptoms and “was in a good mood,” Radio Pakistan reported. She added that she had also been tested for coronavirus and the results were negative.

On the same day, Imran Ismail, the governor of the southern Sindh province, tweeted that the country’s defense minister, Pervez Khattak, had also tested positive. “Perwaiz Khatak tests positive for Covid. Get well PK soon,” Ismail wrote.

The president’s diagnosis came just nine days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi tested positive for COVID-19. Like Alvi, Khan tested positive for the virus two days after receiving his first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Pakistan vaccinated its citizens with the Sinopharm vaccine given by China in February. The beatings are currently administered to healthcare workers as well as residents over the age of 60.

Naila Tariq, professor of pathology at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Hospital in Karachi, was quoted by DW as saying that “some people are skeptical about the Sinopharm vaccine because it is made in China.”

The three major Chinese vaccine makers – Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino Biologics – have come under fire for pushing their products to market without releasing full results from Phase 3 clinical trials, even prompting the former head of China Food and Drug Administration, Bi Jingquan, to call on companies to provide more data and transparency, according to SCMP.

Many potential recipients of Sinopharm injections fear its 73 side effects. Shanghai-based vaccine expert Tao Lina () described Sinopharm as “the world’s most dangerous vaccine.”

The public company that makes the vaccine, the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products (WIBP), says the vaccine has an efficacy rate of 72.5%, far lower than its US rivals Pfizer and Moderna, which have rates efficiency of 95%. and 94 percent, respectively.

The lab’s vaccines are no stranger to controversy, with the WIBP producing a batch of 400,520 substandard doses of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccines for infants in 2018. That same year, authorities found evidence of falsified data linked to the production of 113,000 rabies. vaccines.

The WIBP also has a history of involvement in biological warfare research, with China declaring in 1993 and 1995 that it was one of eight dual-use biological weapons research facilities under its “National R&D program on defensive biological warfare”. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic in January last year, Israeli biological warfare analyst Dany Shoham alleged that the WIBP was linked to the Chinese defense establishment and would participate in the “Chinese Convention agenda on biological weapons “.

Pakistan is suffering a third wave of coronavirus, which the government says is worse than last year when a nationwide lockdown was imposed. This time around, Pakistan has yet to impose a nationwide lockdown, opting instead for partial lockdowns in a number of cities.

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan has recorded 41 deaths and 4,500 new confirmed cases, AP reported. The South Asian country has so far reported a total of 659,116 cases and 14,256 deaths.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos