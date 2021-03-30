Emerging markets and the sale of hedge funds: what investors need to know.

Text size





An inflammatory sale linked to losses in a fund managed by a former Tiger Asia manager spilled over into markets, especially emerging markets. The liquidation intensifies concerns about a liquidity squeeze in some emerging markets, such as South Africa, while creating good deals in some Chinese internet stocks.

Archegos Capital Management, a fund managed by Billy Hwang and focused on global equities, would have suffered losses, causing a liquidation of positions of up to $ 30 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter. The sale had wide effects, hitting stocks of Chinese companies like



Baidu



(ticker: BIDU) and



Tencent Music Entertainment



(TME), as well as



Swiss credit



(That’s it warn of possible substantial losses because a hedge fund had defaulted on margin calls. Japanese



Nomura Holdings



said an unidentified customer owed him around $ 2 billion.

Liquidation sales in a turbulent market over interest rates and the economic outlook pose a potential problem for markets that have depended on central bank liquidity. Here’s where analysts see possible problems and opportunities:

In a note to clients, Gavekals Tom Holland sees a pattern develop in the rapid sales of a handful of stocks by blue chip brokers after the Archegos troubles and the volatility of recent weeks triggered by the fall in the pound Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked another central banker for not supporting. his unorthodox views on cutting rates to lower inflation.

The uncomfortable truth is that amid an abundance of central bank-generated liquidity, ugly local liquidity squeezes appear with bewildering regularity, Holland writes.

Debt on net margin in relation to



S&P 500



Market capitalization rose 28% in February from a year ago, not as scary as it was in early 2000 before the dot-com bubble burst, but heading into bubbling territory, according to Holland. The speed of the liquidation linked to Archegos’ losses could be a sign that brokers are worried about leveraged portfolios and other potential explosions, he adds.

Indeed, signs of illiquidity appear abroad as US interest rates rise slightly and emerging markets Brazil and Russia is forced to raise local interest rates or risk a depreciation of its currency that could trigger capital outflows or higher inflation in emerging markets.

In the coming weeks, other emerging markets will face the same decision, Holland says. To date, South Africa has resisted the rate hike. If he continues to do so, the next victim of this ungodly witch-brew may not be another leveraged player in the US stock market, or even a Japanese brokerage house, but most likely the South Rand. -African.

These are the risks. But Citi analyst Alicia Yap also sees opportunities, especially in Chinese internet stocks such as Baidu and Tencent Music. The two came under pressure last week after the Securities and Exchange Commission posted comments on previous legislation to crack down on Chinese listed companies by requiring them to comply with US oversight and accounting disclosures. Then they took another hit in the latest market volatility.

Yap played down the SEC move. She noted that businesses have 90 days to comply with the new rule and that the change has done little to increase the risk to these businesses, especially for those who cannot file disclosures. .

Baidu’s last week sales are down 13% since Wednesday and Tencent Music down 35% creates buying opportunity inthese two fundamentally healthy companies with stocks over 75% higher over the next 12 months, according to Yap.

Both have strong growth prospects for a range of their businesses and strong profitability of nearly $ 4 billion for Tencent Music and net cash of $ 15.8 billion for Baidu. Over the past two months, the companies have raised around $ 8 billion, $ 3 billion by Baidu and $ 5 billion by Tencent Music for a double listing in Hong Kong, which could then lead to buybacks. ‘additional actions, according to Yap.

Based on Yaps 2022 estimates for Baidus core earnings, the company’s core advertising business is valued at 14 times, everything else, including its autonomous driving business, valued at nothing.

Risks persist, including China’s anti-monopoly measures which have already resulted in fines for Baidu and other internet giants like



Tencent Holdings



(700. Hong Kong). Persistent tensions between the United States and China also weigh on Chinese companies listed in the United States, although the listing of Baidus in Hong Kong minimizes some of the longer-term delisting risk. Bargain hunters should shop carefully.

Write to Reshma Kapadia at [email protected]