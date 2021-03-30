Narendra Modi visit to Bangladesh: Prime Minister visited temples to attract Hindu voters in West Bengal – Spokesman for Shiv Sena





Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina (arenarendramodi) Bombay: Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Bangladesh and attempted to tie the overseas tour to the 2021 West Bengal election. In an op-ed in his spokesperson “Saamana”, Sena said a similar strategy was adopted by Prime Minister Modi during the 2016 elections in Uttar Pradesh when he visited Nepal and offered prayers at the Pashupatinath temple. Aruneel of Times Now reported that many relatives of people from West Bengal were staying in Bangladesh and that is why Prime Minister Modi paid the visit. Visiting a temple in a Muslim country like Bangladesh is an attempt to attract Hindu voters to Bengal linked to polls. Sena’s reaction comes after Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh last week and spoke with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. He visited the National Martyrs Memorial (JatiyoSritiShoudho), the national monument of Bangladesh and paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who gave their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. PM Modi also met with community leaders, including minority representatives in Bangladesh, Bangladeshi Mukhtijoddhas, friends from India and icons of youth. The Prime Minister also met and interacted with opposition leaders from various political parties in Bangladesh. The engagement involved discussions on a wide range of issues relating to the two countries’ bilateral relations. PM Modi also visited a temple in Orakandi of Gopalganj. It is the birthplace of the Hindu mystical figure and the spiritual guru of the Harichand Thakur community. He also offered prayers at the famous Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in the village of Ishwaripur in Bangladesh. It can be noted that Hindu temples were attacked by a radical Islamist group following Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the neighboring state. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi praised the leadership of “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the contributions of the Indian military to the Bangladesh Liberation War against Pakistan in 1971. “I salute the courageous soldiers of the Indian Army who supported the Bangladeshi brothers and sisters in Muktijuddo. Those who gave blood in Muktijuddo, sacrificed themselves and played a very big role in making a dream come true. Independent Bangladesh, ”he said. .







