Trumps New website boasts of defeating Washington establishment as part of magnificent legacy





Topline

Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump announced on Monday the creation of a new website, 45Office.com, for the press and the public to contact, which also contains a number of auto – laudatory descriptions of the presidency of Trump.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Former US President Donald Trump addresses Tories … [+] Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Launched in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Getty Images key facts

The site’s home page states that Donald J. Trump’s office is “determined to preserve the magnificent legacy of the Trump administration and to advance America’s first agenda.”

The site’s About page offers a long and impeccable review of the presidency that divides Trumps, starting with the claim that Trump started the most extraordinary political movement in history by beating the Washington establishment.

Trump, who has consistently polled the negatives of his handling of the coronavirus during most of the pandemic, has taken aggressive steps to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and saved countless lives, the site says.

The site also gives Trump credit for the current strength of US coronavirus testing, although he has been repeatedly criticized for poor testing, claiming that President Trump, from scratch, built the testing system. the most robust in the world.

In the style of Trump 2020 stump speeches, the site brags about prosperity before the pandemic rocked the economy, claiming that Trump ushered in a period of unprecedented economic growth in which more Americans were employed than ever before.

Key context

While Trump’s claims reflect his bragging nature, post-presidential sites are no stranger to bragging statements. Barack Obamas’ website says he ushered in a stronger economy, a more equal society, a safer home nation and more respected in the world, while the Clinton Foundation website, which serves as a website for facto to Bill Clinton, notes that he led the United States to the longest economic expansion in American history.

Chief critic

The sites’ claims about Trump’s handling of the virus are particularly at odds with a recent assessment by Dr. Deborah Birx, which Trump exploited to coordinate the White Houses coronavirus response. In a CNN interview published on Sunday, Birx said the death toll in the United States after the first 100,000 deaths could have been alleviated or significantly reduced with a more aggressive response.

Crucial quote

Although the site claims that Trumps’ office aims to inform, educate and inspire Americans of all walks of life as we seek to build a true American future, Trump himself has spent much of his post-presidency fighting back. to detractors. Birx is a proven liar, he said in a statement Monday in response to Birxs’ CNN interview, calling her and Dr Anthony Fauci two self-promoters trying to reinvent the story to cover their bad instincts. .

Large number

38.6%. That was Trump’s final approval rate before he stepped down, compared to a 57.9% disapproval rate, according to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEights. His numbers plunged after hundreds of his supporters, prompted by his unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud, tried to storm the U.S. Capitol and call off the election. RealClearPolitics has pegged its final approval on the coronavirus at 40.4%, compared to 56.8% disapproval.

