Housing difficulties – Journal – DAWN.COM





PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s instructions to the State Bank and the State National Bank to help those looking for cheap and subsidized home loans under his Naya Pakistan housing program reflect the slower recovery than expected mortgage financing in the country. Addressing a telethon on Sunday, the prime minister also called on the central bank to push commercial banks to facilitate home loan processes. What does this all mean?

To begin with, he highlights governments’ concerns about the slow uptake of home loans and that prospective homeowners are having difficulty obtaining bank financing. Second, it shows that the central bank could now put more pressure on commercial banks reluctant to speed up loan processing. In doing so, banks would be forced to opt for riskier lending despite repeated claims by central bankers that the State Bank would only refinance loans to develop the mortgage industry and that credit risk decisions would be taken by the lenders. Yet commercial banks are reluctant to grant home loans because they believe that expanding the mortgage industry is not possible without a strong foreclosure law that allows them to repossess property in the event of default.

The government has repeatedly promised to improve foreclosure laws but has done nothing about it. Third, it implies that the government can ask BNP to pursue a more liberal mortgage policy to compensate for the reluctance of private banks. It will be disastrous for the banks’ balance sheets. We still remember the yellow taxi system launched by the PML-N government in the 1990s.

According to a World Bank estimate, the total national housing deficit exceeds 10 million units, with the gap increasing by 350,000 units per year. It is estimated that the additional deficit will reach 400,000 units. Some believe that an increase in housing and construction drives growth in 30 to 40 related sectors of the economy. One estimate indicates that an increase of 100,000 housing units in one year represents up to 2% of GDP. In addition, the provision of housing to people significantly reduces health costs and other economic and social costs imposed by informal urban settlements.

But housing development largely depends on a vibrant mortgage market, which is almost nonexistent here. Most of the countries that have overcome their housing deficit have done so by creating a functioning mortgage sector and providing ordinary people with a range of borrowing options to buy or build a home. Although the State Bank has taken important initiatives to encourage banks to make mortgage loans to support the public housing and construction sector, banks remain reluctant. The housing initiative will not take off in a big way until we have a viable mortgage industry. That, in turn, will remain a pipe dream until the government tightens collection laws to protect banks from potential losses.

Posted in Dawn on March 30, 2021

