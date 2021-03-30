Full text of Trump’s statement on Fauci, Birx





Here is former President Donald Trump’s full statement on his former members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. See the story here…

“Based on their interviews, I felt it was time to talk about Dr Fauci and Dr Birx, two self-proponents trying to reinvent the story to cover up their bad instincts and flawed recommendations, which I fortunately have almost always been knocked down. They made bad political decisions that would have left our country open to China and others, closed to our economy reopening and years of an approved vaccine putting millions of lives at risk.

We developed American vaccines by an American president in record time, nine months, saving the whole world. We bought billions of dollars worth of these vaccines on a calculated bet that they would work, perhaps the largest bet in the history of the world. Dr Fauci and Dr Birx moved far too slowly, and if it were up to them, we would currently be locked in our basements as our country suffered from financial depression. Families, and children in particular, would experience the mental strains of this disaster like never before.

In a fake interview last night on CNN, Dr Fauci, who said he was an athlete in college but couldn’t throw a baseball even near home plate, it was a roll, said tried to take credit for the vaccine, when in fact he said it would take three to five years, and probably more, for it to be approved. Dr Fauci was unable to pressure the FDA to pass faster. I did it, and even the fake media know and report it.

Dr Fauci is also the king of flip flops and moving the goalposts to look the best he can. He fought me so hard because he wanted to keep our country open to countries like China. I closed it against his strong recommendation, which saved many lives. Dr Fauci also said we don’t need to wear masks and then a few months later he said we need to wear masks, and now two or three of them. Fauci spent US money on the Wuhan lab in China and now we know how it worked.

Dr. Birx is a proven liar with very little credibility. Many of her recommendations were considered pseudo-science, and Dr Fauci always spoke negatively about her and, in fact, asked not to be in the same room with her. States that followed her lead, like California, had worse results on Covid and ruined the lives of countless children because they couldn’t go to school, ruined many businesses and countless numbers of people. ‘Americans who were killed by the lockdowns themselves. Dr Birx was a terrible medical advisor, which is why I rarely took his advice. His motto should be Do what I say, not what I do. Who can forget when Dr. Birx gave the people of our nation a huge mandate not to travel, then traveled a great distance to see his family for Thanksgiving only to call the police and report them? She then, embarrassing to her, resigned.

Finally, Dr Birx says she can’t hear very well, but I can. There was no very difficult phone call other than Dr. Birxs’ policies which would have directly led us to depression caused by COVID. It was a very negative voice that didn’t have the right answers. Time has proven me right. I only kept Dr Fauci and Dr Birx because they worked for the US government for so long, it’s like a bad habit!

