Boris Johnson urged lift Covid lockdown faster and allow overseas vacations as infections hit lowest level in six months

BORIS Johnson has been urged to lift the lockdown faster and allow overseas holidays – as infections and deaths in the UK are now at their lowest level in six months.

The Prime Minister faces increased pressure to unlock sooner after four NHS regions covering 29 million people in southern England reported no deaths on Sunday.

Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest news and updates…

6 Lockdown restrictions began to ease today – and 40 MPs urged Boris Johnson to allow overseas travel soon Credit: Reuters

It comes as the number of people hospitalized or dying from coronavirus in UK collapses

A total of 23 deaths were recorded elsewhere that day.

On average, 63 people die each day from Covid – a drop of 95% from the crippling peak in January.

And the levels are similar to those recorded last summer, shortly before the ban on meeting friends and family indoors ended.

Despite this, the prime minister vowed to stick to his “cautious but irreversible” roadmap to ease restrictions.

This means pubs, restaurants and hotels can’t fully open for at least seven weeks, while overseas travel won’t take place until May 17.

Last night, however, a source told The Sun that the holiday date may well be pushed back – as the situation in Europe and elsewhere “is still too grim to make a clear decision.”

It comes as:

The PM confirmed that a holiday update will be released on April 5, Easter Monday.

He said the most important thing was to continue to vaccinate people in “large numbers”, adding that he would soon reveal “what the global travel task force has proposed”.

But sources told The Sun: “Don’t expect a firm date then.

And 40 MPs have now sent the prime minister a letter asking him to avoid delaying a travel decision.

The all-party group of MPs warned the country would face a longer road to recovery without tourism – and said the holidays were essential, Daily Mail reports.

It comes as millions of people in England took advantage of the first step to ease the lockdown today, as the ‘stay at home’ order ends and the rule of six returns.

People were seen meeting friends and family for the first time in months as the easing coincided with a mini heat wave.

Speaking to the nation from Downing Street yesterday, Chris Whittys said one of the main concerns about opening up the country to international travel was the risk of importing a new variant from abroad.

He said: ‘The main thing we are concerned about is the risk of importing into the UK variants which may have reduced efficacy of the vaccines we are currently using.

Boris Johnson’s roadmap to unlock the UK continues at a steady pace

“In the short term, this is the main thing causing concern about border issues at this point.”

But Steve Baker, vice-chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of 70 Tory MPs, told the Mail: “The single-minded focus of ministers on Covid cases leaves us stuck with these roadmap dates, despite the fact that the vaccine clearly severed the link between cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“It is terribly frustrating when so many people are suffering so much from the restrictions.”

And Itsu food chain founder Julian Metcalfe said: “All the government can do is promise the country to stick to the data and the facts, and the facts indicate that there is a lot to celebrate with the vaccine and the numbers, which are absolutely dropping.

“Each week makes a huge difference for us and everyone on the streets.”

However, the PM called for caution – and warned more Britons would die as restrictions ease.

He said, “Historically at least there has been a time lag and then we have had a wave ourselves.

“This is why I stress the importance for everyone to maintain the discipline that people have shown for so long.”

He said it is only after “months of sacrifice that we can take this small step towards freedom” – adding that people have “overwhelmingly” obeyed the rules.

HOLS PENDING Brits have to wait WEEKS more to find out when they can go on holiday abroad Comment ULRIKA JONSSON Batley frenzy is a stark reminder that we’re really not in the same boat NO ROOM AT THE HOSTEL Peter Phillips ‘stayed with married woman when he couldn’t book a hotel’ ISIS NIGHTMARE Fears rise for Briton missing in Mozambique as ’50 killed’ in ISIS beheadings Exclusive SENT Football mogul sacks driver after calling wife ‘f *** ins’ in text error MAINTAIN Harry ‘tries to keep up’ Meg with new gigs, celebrity agent claims

But there is better news – as with all of the country’s most vulnerable now vaccinated, the number over 65s testing positive for Covid has fallen below 200 per day.

Meanwhile, cases among those over 80 are on average only 78 per day, having surpassed 3,000 in early January.

Currently, 4,560 Covid patients are hospitalized, up from 39,249 in mid-January.

6 Residents across England are now allowed to gather outside in groups of six Credit: SWNS

6 Many have flocked to parks and beaches to make the most of the newly relaxed rules Credit: LNP

6 The “stay at home” rule has also been removed. Credit: PA