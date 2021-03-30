Kokrajhar News | Three days before Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Assam, weapons and ammunition were recovered in Kokrajhar





@lrbishnoiassam | Photo credit: Twitter Kokrajhar: Ahead of the Assembly elections, Assam police on Monday recovered weapons and ammunition from the Gossaigaon neighborhood in Kokrajhar, just three days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the district. The prime minister is due to address a campaign rally in Kokrajhar on April 1. Three AK-56 rifles, three AK-56 magazines and 157 bullets were found in the Ripu Forest which falls under the Gossaigaon Police Station during a search operation. In addition to illegal weapons and ammunition, dry rations and utensils were found “stored and kept hidden under the ground”. Investigation into the case is ongoing, police said. “To maintain peace and order and ensure free and fair elections, Kokrajhar police launched a large search operation in Ripu Forest under Gossaigaon PS and recovered a large number of illegal weapons and ammunition, dry rations and utensils stored and kept hidden under the ground, “Kokrajhar police tweeted. LR Bishnoi, Additional Director General of Police (Admn), Assam, said: “Today at 6 p.m. the police team searched and recovered three AK 56, three AK 56 chargers and 157 bullet cartridges ”. Bodoland Territorial Autonomous District Police Inspector General added: “The Prime Minister is due to visit Kokrajhar on April 1. As a result, strict security measures have been taken in the district. The group could have planned to do something big in the jungle. The exact plan is not known. “ Speaking to Twitter, Bishnoi said, “Based on a specific contribution, @assampolice commandos under the @KokrajharPolice team combed nearly 20 km of thick forest in Ripu with clinical effectiveness. Restored 03 AK-56

157 nos. ammunition

08 covers,

150 kg ration, medicines and other items “. In its three-phase Assembly elections, Assam sees direct competition between the BJP-Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Congress-All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) alliance. As the BJP seeks to return to power with the help of the AGP and the United People’s Liberal Party (UPPL), Congress has partnered with the AIUDF, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist ), the Indian Communist Party (Marxist Leninist Liberation), Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF).







