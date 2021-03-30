Trump slams Birx, Fauci over critical CNN coronavirus reveal





An enraged Donald Trump blasted his former White House coronavirus medics a day after frying the former president on a CNN special, claiming the two were driving the country into a COVID “depression.”

Dr Anthony Fauci and Dr Deborah Birx, Trump said, were “self-promoters trying to reinvent history” and did not agree to ban flights from China and bank on new vaccines. The former president never mentions CNN by name.

“Dr. Fauci and Dr Birx moved far too slowly, and if it were up to them, we would currently be locked in our basements as our country suffered from financial depression, ”Trump wrote on Monday evening from his mail flow at 45 Office. “Families, and children in particular, would experience the mental strains of this disaster like never before.”

During the most damning exchange on Sunday’s CNN special, Birx said coronavirus deaths in the country – beyond the first 100,000 – were preventable.

“The first time, we have an excuse. There were around 100,000 deaths from this initial wave. All the others, in my opinion, could have been mitigated or significantly reduced, ”Birx said on CNN.

As of Monday night, Johns Hopkins University’s map of the global pandemic lists nearly 550,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the United States – the most everywhere – and nearly 2.8 million worldwide.

Trump said Fauci and Birx took to CNN to “cover up their bad instincts and flawed recommendations, which I thankfully almost always canceled.”

He said “Operation Warp Speed,” which pushed vital coronavirus vaccines from Moderna to Cambridge and others from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, has calmed all opponents.

“We developed American vaccines by an American president in record time, nine months, saving the whole world,” Trump wrote. “We bought billions of dollars worth of these vaccines on a calculated bet that they would work, perhaps the largest bet in the history of the world.”

To date, about a third of American adults have received at least one dose of all three vaccines – Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vax.

Trump’s team, however, said infighting and political politics, they said, sent dangerous conflicting messages to the nation.

Trump repulsed with vengeance.

“Dr. Fauci was unable to pressure the FDA to pass (the vaccines) faster. I did it, and even the fake media know and report it, ”Trump said.

“Dr. Fauci is also the king of “seesaw” and moving poles to look as good as possible, ”he added.

Trump called Birx a “liar with very little credibility,” adding that she was dragging the United States into a “depression caused by COVID.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos