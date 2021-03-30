Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency March 30, 2021

ANKARA

Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Daily cases of coronavirus in Turkey rose over the past day to 32,404 on Monday, pushing its overall total above 3.24 million.

Daily infections included 1,325 symptomatic patients, according to the Department of Health.

With 154 more deaths, the national death toll from COVID-19 has reached 31,230.

The country has so far administered more than 15 million coronavirus vaccines across the country, official figures showed on Monday.

Data from the Ministry of Health has shown that more than 8.4 million people to date have received their first doses of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, while the second doses of the vaccine have been given to more than 6, 6 million.

Faced with a growing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, Turkey will continue to impose partial restrictions to stem the spread of the virus, the country’s president said on Monday.

The national curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. will continue, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that as a public health measure all restaurants and cafes in the country will operate at a maximum capacity of 50%.

Erdogan also announced that the country was preparing for a new law for better water management. He made the announcement during the launch of a new Water Council.

Stressing that Turkey needs to renew agricultural irrigation systems, he said the country should use its existing resources more efficiently by promoting water conservation.

At the same time, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that Turkish and Azerbaijani nationals will be able to travel without a passport between the two countries from April 1.

In sports, the Turkish Football Federation has said the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Turkey and Latvia in Istanbul will be played behind closed doors for public health reasons.

The game will be played without fans, as even a limited number of fans could be at risk now, when new measures could be taken against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global COVID-19 Updates

England began normalizing on Monday from its strict restrictions on COVID-19 which had been in place since before Christmas.

Under the new rules, people will be allowed to gather in groups of six to socialize in private parks and gardens, with sports fields, courts and outdoor pools to reopen and organized team sports to resume from. Monday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has recorded a record 5,180 COVID-19 cases, forcing the government to impose a partial lockdown in areas with high infection rates, the health ministry said.

The total number of cases rose to 600,895, including 8,949 related deaths.

After Prime Minister Imran Khan was infected with COVID-19 earlier in March, Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak also tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

India surpassed the grim milestone of 12 million COVID-19 infections on Monday, with the country recording 68,020 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

Ethiopia enforced strict coronavirus measures on Monday, banning travelers with a positive COVID-19 status from entering the country indefinitely following the Ministry of Health statement last week according to which the country was grappling with an “alarming” increase in the number of cases.

As a first step, daily coronavirus cases in the Philippines surpassed the 10,000 mark, bringing the total number of cases to 731,894, the health department said on Monday.

Other global developments

The MV Ever Given, a huge container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for six days, was successfully relaunched on Monday morning, Egyptian maritime authorities said.

After a crisis lasting several days, traffic in the Suez Canal has returned to normal, the canal authority chief said on Monday.

In Myanmar, as many as 459 people have been killed in a military crackdown on anti-coup protests, a human rights group said on Monday.

According to a report by the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, the victims include children and teachers as well as young people.

At the same time, China’s leading tech company Xiaomi on Monday launched a production plant in Istanbul with supply giant Salcomp.

The firm had announced its intention to open a factory in Turkey with an investment of $ 30 million in February. Turkey is the fourth country in the world where the brand has production plants.

