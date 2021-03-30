Prepare! Salaries of civil servants, BUMN, TNI and Polri will be deducted by 2.5%

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Civil servants (PNS), employees of public enterprises (BUMN), TNI and Polri must prepare for the new regulation on wage cuts of 2.5%. The reason is that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) agreed to reduce the salary of zakat.

The proposal for a 2.5% deduction for zakat came from the National Zakat Agency (Baznas). Baznas President Noor Achmad explained that he had conveyed the idea to Jokowi since last year and that on February 24, 2021, his party also met with the president directly at the State Palace in Jakarta.

From the meeting, Noor said, Jokowi fully supported the monthly pay cuts for civil servants, army and police of 2.5% for zakat. Jokowi is said to be preparing a presidential regulation (Perpres).





<< What is discussed with the presidential decree is that the salaries of civil servants, employees of BUMN, TNI, Polri who reached a nisab in one year, or the equivalent of 85 grams of gold, are deducted 2.5% per month on payday. Noor explained to CNBC Indonesia.

“For the mandatory ASN, the concept will be mandatory. The deduction is made every month at the time of payroll.”

For private employees, this has not been done. However, Noor is happy if private companies want to apply the same to their employees as well.

“It could be that the leaders of private companies and their respective individuals (by cutting directly in the wage bill)”, continued Noor.

Noor indicated that one way to deduce zakat is to calculate the equivalent of 85 grams of gold. So it is around 85 million rupees per year or 7 million rupees per month.

This means the civil servants who have a salary less than 7 million rupees per month. It is also not compulsory for non-Muslim officials.

“About that, the salary is there a month. If the salary is only Rp 5-6 million, it does not (apply), it has not happened (to deduct the 2, 5% final zakat) “, he told me.

“For non-Muslim officials, this does not apply. In fact, non-Muslim friends have the response ‘we have an obligation to do this too.” Non-Muslim friends actually say that. “

One of the goals of this reduction in zakat, Noor said, is for national zakat to have good, clear and responsible management and management. This is because so far a lot of zakat has been used for negative things.

“So that the purpose of collecting zakat, collecting infaq, charity is clear. Until now, Densus 88 (over there) still asks us to use it for terrorist funds, that is, ‘is what we will avoid together, “Noor continued.

The money from the final deduction of zakat will then be given to each institution to be used for what. What is clear is not allowed for infrastructure development.

“If the BUMN or the company concerned already has target areas, the assisted community can work together, it can be distributed depending on what BUMN, ASN or the private sector has done,” Noor explained.

“Zakat money is not for infrastructure. Zakat is for the poor, for people who accumulate debts that they cannot pay, because taxes can be for teachers, scholarships, etc. . “, continued Noor.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(me me)



