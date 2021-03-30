Move of government department headquarters to the Midlands is underway, says Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson Writing in today’s Express & Star, the Prime Minister said the decision to relocate the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) to Wolverhampton “is getting stronger in action”. He said the region faces “great challenges” as it emerges from the pandemic, and pledged to provide the necessary investments to “stimulate recovery and create jobs”. Mr Johnson said the Covid crisis had shown there was “a greater need to spread prosperity equally across the country”, and pointed to a “long line” of announcements over the course of last year which showed the government’s commitment to the West Midlands. He has highlighted $ 66 million on projects including the National Brownfield Institute in Wolverhampton and the Very Light Rail Innovation Center in Dudley; transport investments such as 24m for the renovation of Birchley Island; over 100m through the Towns Fund, and 59m for new stations. Mr Johnson said the new MHCLG site, which will see hundreds of staff relocate to the area, was “just the start” of future plans for the government. He also praised the efforts of West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to secure investment. Boris Johnson writes: “It’s great to get back to writing in the pages of my old journal, The Express and Star, as the Black Country, the West Midlands and indeed all of the UK prepare to begin the painstaking process of following our roadmap to reopen our economy. Throughout the pandemic, this government has put in place an unprecedented set of measures to support businesses and protect the livelihoods of the leave program to rebound loans, from grants to businesses to additional support to local councils. The pandemic does not mean that we have taken our foot off the pedal when it comes to the leveling program the country voted for in 2019. In fact, the pandemic has shown a greater need to spread prosperity in equal measure. Across the country. As we emerge from the pandemic, we now need to build back better. More recently Wolverhampton has seen our upgrade program in action, with the exciting news that the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) will be relocating to the city. And that’s only the beginning. We also announced that the Department of Transport will be opening a second headquarters in Birmingham. Both movements will provide a major boost to local jobs, commerce and businesses and open up successful public service careers for local people. These follow a long series of announcements the government has made over the past year that demonstrate our commitment to the West Midlands. We have supported the region with 66 million ready-made projects like the National Brownfield Institute in Wolverhampton, the Very Light Rail Innovation Center in Dudley and a whole list of other projects. These commitments will create good jobs across the region and secure existing jobs. We have also taken steps to improve the West Midlands Government’s supportive transport infrastructure, such as the 24m to tackle the bottleneck at the entrance to the Black Country at Birchley Island. More recently, DfT announced the 59m required for new stations, including Darlaston and Willenhall, allowing the restoration of passenger services from Walsall to Wolverhampton. We announced an additional $ 84 million to reclaim more sites, then another $ 24 million to fund the reclamation of old industrial sites for jobs and homes, finally including construction on the long abandoned West Works of the old MG factory. Rover at Longbridge. We are also supporting cities in the region, with 10m Brierley Hill, 25m for Wolverhampton, 25m for West Bromwich, 23.5m for Smethwick and 19m for Rowley Regis plus provisional packages of 11m for Walsall and another 15m for Wolverhampton announced on The day after Christmas. The relentless campaign of your mayor, Andy Street, is at the heart of many of these announcements. His business approach has meant that, at a rapid pace, these projects have gone from ideas to seeing diggers in the ground. Andys has a clear employment focus around spreading opportunities for people in the West Midlands, investing in better transport and providing more housing. As we emerge from the pandemic, the West Midlands face great challenges. To answer them, we need an experienced and efficient mayor who has shown that he can work with the government to secure the investments needed to stimulate the recovery and create jobs. With his business skills, his background as a mayor and his proven ability to raise funds, I know Andy Street is the man for the job. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos