MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon Trump ‘will be back in power in August’





The daily beast

Dominion builds a legal Behemoth to drain Trumpland of billions

With billions of dollars in lawsuits pending, Dominion Voting Systems has quietly broadened its legal armada in recent days as the election technology company takes on Trumpworld and conservative media giants. The lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow mogul Mike Lindell recently brought in seven attorneys from Texas-based firm Susman Godfrey, who have experience prosecuting the so-called Kraken lawsuits brought by elders. attorneys for Trump, Lin Wood and Sidney Powell. There are great synergies between the work the Susman team did in the 2020 election and the libel cases we were pursuing for Dominion, Tom Clare, of the notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, told The Daily Beast. . found that the two firms have a great cultural similarity in that they have a trial-ready approach to litigation, he added. I think it will be a very effective team. Dominion expanding its legal team is the latest effort to punish key players in the months-long propaganda campaign to trash the company and baselessly attack the results of the US presidential competition for 2020. Fox News has been hit with a $ 1.6 billion lawsuit. Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which follows in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend itself against this baseless court lawsuit, according to a company statement. has been spreading post-election conspiracy theories and is among the main targets of Dominions lawsuits, according to two people familiar with the matter. Lawyer Justin Nelsona Susman who assists in Dominions defamation cases against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell and Fox News represented the Arizona secretary. of State Katie Hobb against a Kraken lawsuit brought by Lin Wood, Sidney Powell and other attorneys against Arizona election officials in an attempt to overturn Joe Bidens’ victory in the state. General Election, included many of the bogus claims that Dominion said amounted to libel, including the claim that Dominion uses software from a separate voting technology company, Smartmatic, and that Dominion was “founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure ballot stuffing and computer vote manipulation “to help Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez steal an election in the country. , Nelson called the prosecution an attack on democracy and argued that Wood, Powell and others were using the federal justice system in an attempt to undermine the rule of law and obtain breathtaking, surprising and breathtaking relief. unprecedented to overthrow the will of the people. Susman’s attorneys also have experience in litigating a number of high profile libel cases. Davida Brook who signed the lawsuit against Powell, Giuliani and Lindell previously represented Melanie Kohler, a Los Angeles woman who accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a since deleted Facebook post. Brook represented Kohler after Ratner sued her for libel. Ratner later withdrew his complaint.Brook also represented actress Amber Heard, who was sued by her ex-husband Johnny Depp after writing a Washington Post op-ed that Depp said falsely implied he had “committed domestic violence against her”. targets or potential targets of Dominion legal wrath took cover, or even resorted to suppressing articles or covering their tracks. Others remained loyal to the provocation, saying that a legal battle and the resulting discovery would lead to humiliation for Dominion instead Lindell, who was also a major backer of pro-Trump attempts at it. undo President Bidens’ decisive victory in 2020, previously told The Daily Beast that hed hired private investigators to dig up dirt and any evidence of alien entanglements on Dominion and Smartmatic, and that he hoped to prosecute within weeks to come up. ex-President Trump in particular, but no final decision had yet been made on whether they wanted to open that box of worms on the former leader of the free world. During his tenure, Trump personally promoted the same types of conspiracy theories and lies that voting tech executives and their lawyers now claim to have severely and baselessly damaged their businesses and put them at risk via numerous threats. of death. in the face of an avalanche of separate criminal prosecutions, investigations and investigations, including those resulting from alleged sexual assaults, his family business empire, the bloody Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill and his broader anti-democratic efforts at the after the 2020 Election In recent months, Trump, who no longer enjoys the legal protections that come with being president, has privately joked that his enemies will investigate and sue me for the rest. of my life. your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

