China’s upper legislature unanimously approves Hong Kong’s electoral review plan





Hong Kong File Photo: VCG After a two-day meeting of China’s Higher Legislative Body Standing Committee and rounds of discussions, leading Chinese lawmakers unanimously approved Hong Kong’s draft electoral reform plan, with revised measures to the election of the Hong Kong chief executive; and the formation of the Legislative Council, which is seen as another major step in addressing the loopholes in the governance structure of cities. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday signed presidential orders to enact Hong Kong’s electoral reform plan. Li Zhanshu, chairman of the AFN Standing Committee, chaired the first plenary session of the session on Monday afternoon, which was attended by 167 members of the AFN Standing Committee. During this year’s two sessions in early March, a draft decision to improve Hong Kong’s electoral system was submitted to the country’s highest legislature, clarifying a series of goals for the system overhaul. election, indicating the main principles to be followed during the reform process. The aim of the overhaul is to make the organs of power in Hong Kong run by patriots. The decision was approved by an overwhelming majority on March 11 at the close of the two sessions, and a detailed review plan is expected to be unveiled by the end of March, after which Hong Kong local authorities will begin amending them. local laws. Due to the urgency of the matter, it took less than 20 days between the decision adopted on March 11 and the release of the detailed plan, which also showed that the central government was paying great attention to Hong Kong’s electoral reform. and had done a lot of preparatory work before the amendment, some Chinese experts said. At the highest level, it provides a clear and definite authoritative indication for amending local law, and the HKSAR government can revise the main text of relevant laws and their auxiliaries accordingly, said Tian Feilong, associate professor. at Beihang University, the Global Times. Tuesday. The Global Times had reported that detailed measures for Hong Kong’s electoral reform could be released at the end of March, given the urgency and complexity of the next phase of local law change in Hong Kong, and local authorities should finalize changes to local legislation by the end of May as there are three major local elections to be held over the next 12 months. Since the decision to improve Hong Kong’s electoral system was passed by the highest legislature on March 11, some Western countries have not given up on the fantasy of putting pressure on China by playing the Hong Kong card, such as some countries like the UK and Western-led blocs. as the G7 and the EU have all made statements stigmatizing the overhaul. China firmly believes that the electoral reform and the earlier Hong Kong National Security Law, as well as other potential reforms that may take place in the future, are “the right things to do and must be done.” whether the West likes them or not, analysts said. Under external pressure, the central government has never shown any sign of backing down, but will adhere to its principles while continuing to fight, Tian said, noting that the so-called sanctions imposed by some Western countries are the last desperate struggle, which will turn to be meaningless.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos