Characters in a play by Sartre – Journal





THE search for small advantages has been the bane of larger quests as true of politics as of any other public sphere. The Nazis, as everyone knows, rose up on the rubble of a narrow-minded opposition, whether they were Social Democrats, Socialists or Communists, fixed on a small illusory gain which they might have had. sounded critical at the time, but that turned out to be the collective downfall of German Democracy and at what cost. Pakistan has clearly lost its eastern half to personal strife to the detriment of the bigger picture. India’s fierce opposition has created the ground for Narendra Modi to move closer to seizing absolute power.

But the opposition lives in the imaginary world of Garcin, Inez and Estelle, the three famous characters of Sartres play No Exit. The three were sentenced to hell where they meet only to hide the sin for which each was being punished. The moment they are encouraged to confess their crimes, they realize that it is already too late for there is no way out of dull hell and each other’s company.

Last week, the Nawaz Sharifs party engaged in furious exchanges with the Bilawal Bhutto-Zardaris group. It tasted like Mayawati accusing Mulayam Singh of treason, not that Mulayam Singh was innocent.

The PPP, according to PML-N, in a replay of a disruptive old tiff, went behind his back to win the post of Senate opposition leader also in collusion with the Treasury banks. What was the question that the two sides got together for? They were to collectively challenge the alleged mismanagement of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The animus could derail the momentum needed to complete the bigger challenge. But this has happened several times already.

The left has reportedly excluded Urdu spoken by many Muslims in West Bengal from the range of languages ​​in which it has printed its electoral manifesto.

In India, the experience of the Janata Party of 1977 is cited as a good example of opposition parties who ostensibly came together to confront Indira Gandhis’ mistakes, but were soon found carrying their own axes to grind in the face. melee and their own prizes to be coveted. The result was a merciless separation of the paths. Their collective black beast has returned to power to continue to terrify them until it is brought down by her own bodyguards.

The Hindutva component of the Janata party moved quickly to ban history textbooks as if its life depended on it, a move which was inspired by its sectarian ideology. The left quickly dealt with its tenure to rule West Bengal. He wasted no time in aligning his Marxist perspective on Indian politics with the specific demands of Kolkata. It was the party that rejected Jyoti Basus’ candidacy for prime minister for no known reason other than a discussion between his branches in Kerala and West Bengal. The majority of Indian supporters are still dazed. Today, he seems to have spent more time hosting Durga Puja festivals than educating executives in historical materialism. And what are the leaders busy with? They discovered in Mamata Banerjee a more dangerous enemy than the BJP, a finding that the rest of India is struggling to guess.

The left has reportedly excluded Urdu spoken by many Muslims in West Bengal from the range of languages ​​in which it has printed its election manifesto for the current Assembly polls. Professor Ali Javed, who heads the Progressive Writers Association in India, shared a disturbing story. The leader of the former pro-Moscow party in Delhi has informed former Communist chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee that the PWA is keen to hold a conference in Urdu in Kolkata. Do you want us to favor another partition? The tangy response came, an understanding perhaps that explains how CPI-M pulled out a Delhi party newspaper in Urdu and folded it in no time.

If Mamata Bannerjee loses to BJP in May, as some analysts fear, we know who to blame for the disastrous result. That said, it is ironic, but true, that it is difficult to see a meaningful opposition coalition without the involvement of the left. No way out for the left or its disgruntled supporters of the other company.

Ditto for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He led the chorus of opposition ranks that hosted on August 5, 2019, the annexation of Jammu and Kashmir and the dissolution of its status into two union territories to be ruled directly by New Delhi. Last week, the Modi government passed a law that reduced Kejriwals’ office to a toothless entity subject to the will (or whims) of the appointed lieutenant governor reporting to New Delhi. Kejriwal has cried foul, but his critics, including those who opposed the Jammu and Kashmir crush, call him his comeuppance.

Kejriwal turned out to be no different from other opposition parties in projecting himself as a pious Hindu leader. Under his rule, elderly Hindus would receive state support to make pilgrimages. On the other hand, Kejriwal is also the only man who has faced crony capitalism head-on. Perhaps the new law to sever his wings was prompted by his intrusive hunt for big companies considered close to the Prime Minister. For this, Kejriwal remains essential to challenge the Modi regime.

Neither the left nor Kejriwal have formally identified the crisis facing India as resembling fascism, which writer Khushwant Singh noted in 2003 in a little book called End of India.

Those of us who feel safe because we are neither Muslims nor Christians live in a senseless paradise. The Sangh is already targeting left-wing historians and Westernized youth. Tomorrow he will turn his hatred on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting Jai Shri Ram. No one is safe. We must realize this if we are to keep India alive. Are Garcin, Inez and Estelle listening?

The writer is Dawns correspondent in Delhi.

[email protected]

Posted in Dawn on March 30, 2021

