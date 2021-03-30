The exceptional prosecutor, Rizieq, concerning the crowd of the family of Jokowi

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

The public prosecutor (JPU) indicated the comparison of the case of the crowd of the former Front of Islamic defenders (FPI) Rizieq Shihabwith the crowd linked to the president’s family Joko WidodoNot true.

The reason was that Rizieq had several crowds with thousands of people as well as the Petamburan affair.

Rizieq himself revealed the comparison in his exception or objection note at Friday’s hearing (3/26).





“The statement of the accused is not correct, it only shows the activities of the Prophet’s birthday,” said JPUSyahnan Tanjung.

According to the prosecutor, Rizieq also organized the wedding of his son which was attended by a crowd of about 5,000 people.

Not only that, the prosecutor said that Rizieq also organized a groundbreaking activity for the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of a mosque at the Islamic agro-cultural boarding school Markaz Syariah, Megamendung, Bogor.

“Which brought together 3,000 people,” continued the prosecutor.

In the previous trial, Rizieq Shihab felt that he had not been the victim of injustice regarding the treatment of violations of the Covid-19 health protocol. Indeed, the same legal process was not imposed on Jokowi and his close friends.

For example, the crowd led by Jokowi’s son and son-in-law Gibran Rakabuming and Bobby Nasution at Pilkada 2020 in Solo and Medan.

“It is an open secret witnessed and known to all levels of society that the various crowd and provocative violations committed by people close to Jokowi have been authorized by the authorities and even justified,” Rizieq said at the time. of an exceptional virtual reading session, Tuesday 23/3).).

“They have committed dozens of gossip violations, but they have not been prosecuted by the police or the prosecution. Is it because they are the president’s family that they are protected from the law? ” Rizieq said.

It is known that the crowd and the alleged violation of health protocol that occurred during the Pilkada 2020 stage and related to Bobby and Gibrans themselves were not considered election violations or a crime by authorities.

Judge rejects Rizieq, prosecutor’s response

During the trial, Rizieq also asked the College of Judges to give time to respond verbally to the response to the exception or to the defense read by the public prosecutor (JPU).

This was transmitted by Rizieq shortly before his trial regarding the mob charge at Megamendung.

“We ask that we be given the opportunity to give an answer even if it is only five or ten minutes at the end,” Rizieq told the East Jakarta District Court on Tuesday (3/30).

“Because this trial is open, everyone will listen and see, everyone wants to know what my answer is. At least we have something to say,” he argued.

Rizieq Going Home Infographics to spark the crowd. (Photo: CNNIndonesia / Basith Subastian) Rizieq Going Home Infographics to spark the crowd. (Photo: CNNIndonesia / Basith Subastian)

However, Rizieq’s request was rejected by the jury. Because, according to the rules, the response of the prosecutor except the defendant can no longer receive a response from the defendant and his legal advisor in court.

“It cannot be accomplished because the trial has rules. Even if it is only a word, later (if permission is given) ask again, ask again, we will be wrong later, ”the judge said.

Not only asking for time to respond directly to the prosecutor’s statement, Rizieq also complained about the injustice he said his family had received at the trial site.

He protested that the security was excessive to prevent his family from being present in the courtroom. In fact, Rizieq said, her five-month-pregnant daughter had to stay outside when it rained.

“I have a family that was given permission for three to five people to attend, earlier the family was there in the morning, was prevented from getting caught in the rain even though my daughter was five months pregnant. Rizieq said.

In response to this, the judge admitted that he would close the situation with the related parties.

“If it will be closed with the authorities,” he replied.

(rzr / tst / arh)





[Gambas:Video CNN]



