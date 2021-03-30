2021 West Bengal Assembly election live updates: If Suvendu wins Nandigram, then statewide ‘parivartan’ will start, says Amit Shah





2021 Assembly election live updates: BJP leader received by Nandigram party candidate Suvendu Adhikari

Representative image. PTI

2021 Assembly election updates: Union Interior Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrived in Nandigram on Tuesday. The BJP leader was received by Nandigram party candidate Suvendu Adhikari. Accusing left-wing parties in Kerala of inciting violence, Narendra Modi in Palakkad said: “Under them, political rivals are being killed, hacked and beaten.” Shah is expected to participate in at least three roadshows, including one in Nandigram in eastern Medinipur, and a public rally in Diamond Harbor in South 24 Parganas. He will attend two other roadshows in Debra and Panskura. This will be Modi’s first electoral rally in the state in this Assembly election. He addressed a BJP rally in Fort Maidan during the Assembly’s last election in May 2016. Trinamool Congress on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that

Suvendu Adhikari, candidate of Nandigram BJP, lodges criminals and lodges them in various hotels and guesthouses in West Bengal. In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, TMC chief Derek O’Brien said despite local police being notified, no action had been taken. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the patron saint of the TMC, is locked in a bitter struggle with her protégé-turned-opponent Adhikari in Nandigram in the East Midnapore district, who will go to the polls in phase two on April 1. In a separate letter to the CEO, the ruling party said there had been cases of the capture and rigging of kiosks during the first phase of the March 27 polls, adding that “anti-social elements” from the BJP were camped. in the district to create large-scale violence “. The TMC urged the commission to put these “criminals” in preventive detention in the interests of freedom and fairness in the polls. The party also demanded that there be no deployment of armed police personnel from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and other BJP-led states during the remaining seven phases of the ballot. ‘Assembly.

