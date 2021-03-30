All Co-Dependent Assets – WSJ





My predecessor. Oh my God, I miss him.

That’s what Joe Biden spoke on Thursday at his first press conference as president. In February, Biden said he was tired of talking about Donald Trump and vowed to spend the next four years talking about the American people. Obviously, this is not the case. Mr Bidens presser was shocked with references to Mr Trump, including the accusation that he had left unaccompanied minors to starve across our southern border.

Mr Bidens’ inability to stop talking about his predecessor is testament to Trump’s codependency following the Trump presidency. Because the whole promise of Mr. Bidens’ 2020 campaign was this: elect me and we will put Donald Trump behind us.

Voters bought it, but the Biden administration remains as obsessed with Mr. Trump as ever. We saw this after the terrible shootings in Atlanta that claimed the lives of eight innocent people, including six women of Asian descent. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president was unwilling to assign a motive. But then she went right for the old go-to when she asserted that there was no doubt that some of the damaging rhetoric we saw during the previous administration increased the threats against the original Americans. Asian. The message was unequivocal: the shootings were partly Mr. Trumps’ fault.

Not a single member of the press questioned this claim. Meanwhile, investigators say they have no evidence the killer was even motivated by anti-Asian bias.

In this way, Mr. Trump functions much the same as Fallen Farmer Jones at Orwells Animal Farm. Whenever the animals who have replaced Jones as the rulers of the farm do something contrary to their promises, they deflect difficult questions by uplifting the farmer. Surely, comrades, they ask, you don’t want Jones to come back? Same with the Democrats and Mr. Trump.

Nancy Pelosi understands this perfectly. Unlike the President, the President of the House admits that the situation at the border is a crisis. But she says it’s Mr. Trumps’ fault. That’s the beauty of Trump’s codependency: If something from your side explodes in your face, blame it on Mr. Trump.

Likewise, with Ms Pelosis, call for a 9/11 commission to investigate the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill. As the speaker proposed, the commission would be made up of seven Democrats versus four Republicans. It’s a convenient way to deflect attention from Bernie Sanders’ agenda, which pushes through Congress while implicitly condemning the opposition as white supremacists, insurgents, or the equivalent of Al Qaeda.

Then theres Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York. No one has benefited from the Trump presidency more than Mr. Cuomo, especially over the past year.

While Mr. Trump played heavy, Mr. Cuomo wrote a book on leadership lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, which landed on the New York Times bestseller list. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has launched an Emmy for its press conferences. Sadly, karma has caught up with Mr. Cuomo. Without Mr. Trump as a foil, he’s just a governor whose administration has covered up Covid deaths in nursing homes and another polite man accused by women he worked with of sexual harassment. Obviously, Mr. Cuomo has a bad case of withdrawing from Trump.

He is not alone. It turns out that among the most co-dependent are the same news outlets that have spent the past four years proud members of the resistance. In a 2017 interview with the New York Times, President Trump alluded to this when predicting he would be re-elected because newspapers, television, all forms of media will fall if I’m not here because without me, their ratings are decreasing.

He didn’t win, of course, but a Washington Post article last Tuesday admitted that Mr. Trump was right. Trumps various scandals and explosions have helped journalists build rums, sell books, host lucrative commentary concerts and win prizes, he reported. In contrast, post-Trump traffic to the country’s most popular news sites has plummeted in the past five weeks. CNN and MSNBC lost 45% and 26% of their prime-time audiences, respectively, over the same period.

But no one has suffered more from its codependency than the Lincoln Project, a super PAC launched in 2019 by Republicans Never Trumpers. The group emerged from the election as discredited as Mr. Trump. When news broke that co-founder John Weaver had regularly sent out explicit messages to young men asking for sex in return for career help, several key players in the organization resigned.

In response to the scandal, the board announced an external investigation, with co-founder Steve Schmidt insisting he and the group’s executives were not aware of any inappropriate behavior until this January. But the Associated Press reports that executives learned of the allegations against Mr. Weaver last summer. The question became distinctly Nixonian: What did the leaders of Project Lincoln know and when did they know?

On top of that, Project Lincoln looks more and more like a smart plug. According to data from the Federal Election Commission, of the nearly $ 90 million in donations it raised, more than half went to consulting companies controlled by the founders of Lincoln Projects. In short, they lined their own pockets.

When Mr. Biden won in November, the wisdom received was that Mr. Trump’s voters would be absolutely lost without him. Who would have thought that would be even more true of his critics?

Write to [email protected]

Democrats cannot let go of Donald Trump, even as a former president. So we now have a second impeachment trial of the century in two years. Images: Europa Press / Zuma Press / Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

