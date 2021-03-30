COVID-19: Boris Johnson joins world leaders in calling for a global treaty to prepare for the next pandemic | UK News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for a “new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response”.

Mr Johnson was joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, saying the coronavirus pandemic has been a “stark and painful reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe. security”.

COVID updates live from UK and around the world

Newspapers around the world have reiterated this call, which is also supported by countries like Portugal, Romania, Rwanda, Kenya, Greece, Chile, South Korea, Costa Rica, South Africa , Tunisia, Senegal, Spain, Ukraine and Norway.

They want a treaty similar to the settlement reached after World War II to establish cross-border cooperation before the next international health crisis.

In the Daily Telegraph, Mr Johnson said: “There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies.

“No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat on its own.

“Together, we must be better prepared to effectively predict, prevent, detect, assess and respond to pandemics in a highly coordinated manner.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a stark and painful reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe.”

Subscribe to the daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

Speaking to Sky News, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng stressed the importance of international cooperation.

“I think it’s really important that we work collaboratively, internationally, with friends and partners in all countries to tackle what is after all a global problem,” he said.

“The pandemic emerged early last year and caused tremendous damage, it rolled back economies, it cost thousands of lives and I think it’s absolutely the right thing for us to be working on. international level and in cooperation. “

Mr Kwarteng added that when it comes to vaccines, the UK’s immediate priority was to offer vaccines to its citizens first, saying: “I think our aim must be to try to protect British, we also want to work in cooperation with other countries.

“But the main priority is to get the vaccine rolled out. Let’s just work through our immunization program, it’s been pretty successful. Now is not the time to give up.

“And then we can go through the roadmap and then if there are any excess vaccine doses, we can share them, but there are no surpluses at the moment, we still have a huge number to vaccinate. . “

Mr Johnson said the commitment would include international cooperation on warning systems, data sharing, research and local, regional and global production and distribution of medical and public health countermeasures, such as vaccines, drugs, diagnostics and personal protective equipment.

It would also recognize the link between the health of humans, animals and the Earth, with more responsibility and shared responsibility.

Mr Johnson added: ‘At a time when COVID-19 has exploited our weaknesses and divisions, we must seize this opportunity and come together as a global community for peaceful cooperation that extends beyond this crisis. .

“Building our capacities and systems to do this will take time and will require sustained political, financial and societal commitment over many years.

“Our solidarity in making the world better prepared will be our legacy that protects our children and grandchildren and minimizes the impact of future pandemics on our economies and societies.

“Pandemic preparedness needs global leadership for a global health system fit for this millennium. To make this commitment a reality, we must be guided by solidarity, equity, transparency, inclusion and equity. “

It comes as concerns grow about the unequal distribution of vaccines around the world.

The UK and the European Union are fighting over possible export bans while many poor and middle-income countries have barely started their immunization programs due to a lack of supplies or infrastructure.

Mr Johnson added: “We are therefore committed to ensuring universal and equitable access to safe, effective and affordable vaccines, drugs and diagnostics for this pandemic and the future.

“Immunization is a global public good and we will need to be able to develop, manufacture and deploy vaccines as quickly as possible.”

More than 2.79 million people have died from the coronavirus pandemic.