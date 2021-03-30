Weekly review: January-February industrial profits soar, regulators tighten their grip on rating companies, local governments tighten debt risk control

In this round-up, Chinese industrial company profits soar in the first two months of the year, onshore credit rating agencies are under increased scrutiny, and local governments are required to better manage debt risks of local public enterprises.

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, to the virtual leaders’ climate summit on April 22 and 23, the White House announced last Friday.

China’s external debt totaled 15.665 Rmb in 2020, or $ 2.4 billion in dollars, representing 16.3% of the country’s GDP, according to data from the State Exchange Administration.

Industrial profits in China jumped 179% year-over-year for the first two months of 2021 to 1.114tr Rmb, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Saturday. While the increase was skewed by the low base of comparison last year due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number is still up 72.1% from the same period in 2019.

In addition to the low fundamentals, factors such as stabilizing domestic and foreign demand and maintaining governments for Chinese New Year policy contributed to the push, the NBS said.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and the Ministry of Housing, Urban and Rural Development jointly issued a notice calling on the banking sector to ensure that loans to companies do not affect the real estate market.

Lenders are prohibited from making commercial loans to shell companies and must undergo a more stringent review process when lending to borrowers with less than a year of history and to those who have owned mortgaged property since. less than a year.

Local authorities will complete an inspection into the illegal use of commercial loans in the real estate market by May 31.

The CBIRC has officially published the guidelines for the management of commercial bank debt, having has taken note of the draft regulations earlier this year.

Lenders are required to set internal quotas and use relative ratios, including a stable net funding ratio and a core debt ratio, to manage their debt risk. They must diversify their debt and ensure that their liabilities match their assets in terms of content, currency, interest rate and exchange rate and keep the cost of funding reasonable. Banks have been asked to submit their annual internal debt management reports by the end of March each year.

The PBoC, in collaboration with the CBIRC, CSRC, the Ministry of Finance and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), takes into account public comments on a set of rules aimed at contributing to healthy development and high quality of the domestic credit ratings industry.

The draft rules published on Sunday oblige Chinese rating agencies to increase their independence, consistency, accuracy, and the timeliness and efficiency of ratings. They also need to strengthen information disclosure and corporate governance and place default rates at the heart of rating quality assessment.

Agencies should strive to gradually reduce the number of highly rated institutions and set up a system with more credit differentiation. They were asked to initiate internal inspections when an issuer’s rating changes three or more notches to ensure consistency and accuracy, and to provide follow-up reports when events occur at issuers that could affect issues. significantly their debt servicing capabilities.

Rating agencies should also strengthen internal controls. They were encouraged to install independent administrators, strengthen the firewall and use other measures to avoid conflicts of interest.

In addition, regulators are encouraging issuers to hire more than one rating agency and expand the use of the investor paid model in the industry. They also plan to lower the minimum rating requirements for different types of investors in the bond market. Regulators are encouraging more qualified foreign rating agencies to set up businesses on the continent and national agencies to actively participate in the international market.

Nafmii revised the information disclosure guidelines for medium term notes, short term commercial paper and very short term commercial paper, following the transition from CSRC, NDRC and PBoC to unify information disclosure requirements for corporate bonds at the end of last year. The updated Nafmii guidelines strengthen the disclosure of information for major shareholders as well as for issues such as asset reorganization and investor protection.

The Commission for Supervision and Administration of State-owned Assets (Sasac) of state councils on Sunday released new guidelines on managing debt risks in local state-owned enterprises (local state-owned enterprises).

Local governments were asked to establish a mechanism based on the debt situation in their regions to identify risks, using different measures such as aggregate debt levels, debt structure, profitability and quality of loans. assets for valuing companies. Local Sasacs should also guide public enterprises in reducing their debt and indebtedness through measures such as controlling investments, introducing strategic investors and carrying out debt-to-equity swaps. Hidden debts should be controlled and local authorities should limit the ratio of outstanding stock-type instruments such as perpetual bonds to net assets. Cross guarantees must be strictly prohibited, added Sasac.

Public enterprises with low credit ratings, high maturities, tight cash flows, and low profitability should be closely monitored to avoid the risk of bond default. Sasac added that local governments could consider setting up an annual emission allowance for government bonds. In addition, local governments should urge their state-owned enterprises to make early arrangements for debt payment, help those who have difficulty using debt extension or swapping to eliminate risk and prevent debt. debt evasion.

China Telecom Corp is working with China International Capital Corp for its pre-IPO training or tutorial, a process required for national listings before an IPO, according to an update on the CSRC Beijing office website. China Telecoms Board of Directors will seek approval at an April 9 shareholder meeting for the issue of up to 12.1 billion A shares on the Shanghais motherboard, or 13% of the company’s expanded share capital pre-greenshoe.

Huawei Technologies has obtained a digital payment license, after acquiring 100% of Shenzhen Sharelink Network Co in Shanghai Wo Rui Ou, onshore media reported. Shenzhen Sharelink has a payment license valid until 2024.

The head of the inclusive finance department of the CBIRC, Li Junfeng, has been appointed as the head of the party committee of China Great Wall Asset Management Co, the 21st Century Business Herald reported.

The PBoC conducted a central bank note exchange operation last Friday. Three-month bills are worth 5 billion rmb.