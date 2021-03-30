This image has been forged to show a fabricated message from Queen Elizabeth II

Copyright AFP 2017-2020. All rights reserved.

An image has been shared multiple times in several Facebook and Twitter posts alongside a claim that a British billboard displays a message from Queen Elizabeth II thanking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the Great Brittany of Covid-19 vaccines. The claim is false: The image has been digitally manipulated to include a fabricated quote from the Queen, who made no such statement as of March 30, 2021.

The image has been published here on Facebook on August 2, 2020.

The Hindi text and caption of the messages translates to English as: Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom thanked Prime Minister Modi for providing the Covid-19 vaccines in a message posted on a notice board in London. This is a proud moment for our country which was colonized by the same Britain for over 200 years and is now asking for help, thank you Modi.

Thank you PM Modi for sending us the Covid-19 vaccines, you are a good boy, read the text on the notice board, along with the photo of Queen elizabeth ii.

The image was also shared here and here on Twitter and Facebook here and here by the members of the ruling of the Indies Bharatiya Janata feast alongside a similar claim.

The claim, however, is wrong. The image has been digitally manipulated to include a fabricated quote from Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain.

A reverse image search on Google found the same photo modelhere on a satirical site.

Queen Elizabeth On A Billboard is a workable image of Queen Elizabeth with a message on a billboard in Piccadilly Circus. The image is usually altered by modifying the text with an argument or controversial opinion similar to presentation changes. The images became popular in April 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, the website introduction says.

Below is a screenshot of the model from the satirical Know Your Meme site:

The original photo of the billboard at Piccadilly Circus in London has been published here on Twitter by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in April 2020.

The billboard message reads: We will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we’ll see each other again.

Queen’s message of hope lights up Piccadilly Circushttps://t.co/l6l0y6HDWj pic.twitter.com/KlE3C1unLP BBC London (@BBCLondonNews) April 8, 2020

Below is a screenshot comparison of the billboard photo in the doctored photo (L) and the BBC photo (R)

AFP photographer Glyn Kirk captured the billboard in London from a different angle. His image has been published here on the AFP website on April 18, 2020.

Below is a screenshot of the AFP photo:

An image of British Queen Elizabeth II with a message of hope from her special address to the nation can be seen on the giant billboard in Piccadilly Square in central London during the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP / Glyn Kirk)

A still image of British Queen Elizabeth II with a message of hope from her special address to the nation is seen on the giant billboard in Piccadilly Square in central London on April 18, 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic . The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from coronavirus has increased from 888 to 15,464, according to daily figures from the Department of Health on Saturday. Glyn KIRK / AFP, reads photo caption.

Much of the UK’s Zeneca Covid-19 vaccines have been produced by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, AFP reported March 20, 2021.

India provided UK with five million doses of vaccine on March 5, 2021, Indian Foreign Ministry official says website.

Queen Elizabeth II, however, has not made any public statement thanking Modi for providing vaccines to India. No such statement has been publishedhere on the official website of the royal family or in any media report as of March 30, 2021.