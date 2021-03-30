Pakistani textile ministry calls on government to lift ban on importing cotton from India





Prime Minister Khan, as head of the Ministry of Trade and Textiles, has already approved the summary to be submitted to the ECC, according to the report.

Pakistan’s textile ministry, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has recommended lifting the ban on importing cotton from India to fill the raw material gap facing the country’s textile sector, according to a media report Tuesday.

The Textile Industry Ministry has asked the Cabinet’s Economic Coordinating Committee (ECC) for permission to lift the ban on imports of cotton and cotton yarn from India, Dawn News reported, citing official sources. “We have already submitted the summary to the CEC more than a week ago to lift the ban,” an official said, adding that the coordinating committee’s decision will then be submitted to the Federal Cabinet for formal approval.

The low yield of cotton bales in Pakistan created problems, paving the way for import from India. The government’s decision to consider lifting India’s ban has been a great relief for the value-added textile sector, which is seeking access to cheap raw materials. Currently, imports of cotton and yarn are permitted from all countries except India.

Pakistan suspended trade relations with India after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. Pakistan unsuccessfully attempted to gain international support against India for withdrawing the status. special of Jammu and Kashmir and having divided it into two Union territories in August 2019.

In May 2020, Pakistan lifted the ban on importing drugs and raw materials from India to ensure there is no shortage of essential drugs amid the COVID-19 pandemic . It was the first step in rescinding the complete suspension of trade with India.

Trade Advisor Razak Dawood tweeted: “A meeting was held with Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI, the rise in cotton yarn prices was discussed. He favored value-added sectors and said this in order to reduce the pressure on the yarn and maintain the momentum of value-added exports. “All measures must be taken through cross-border imports of cotton yarn, including overland. A summary will be presented at the next ECC to ensure the availability of cotton and yarn in the coming months, ”the trade adviser said in another tweet.

The textile sector welcomed the government’s decision. Pakistan Textile Exporters Association President Khurram Mukhtar said in a tweet that importing raw cotton, yarn and gray fabrics from India will close the gap between demand and demand. offer. This will allow Pakistani exporters to continue their growth momentum, he said.

According to reports, compared to the estimated annual consumption of at least 12 million bales, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research projects only 7.7 million bales of production this year. However, cotton ginners gave the lowest production estimate of just 5.5 million bales for this year.

There is a minimum deficit of six million bales and Pakistan has so far imported around 688,305 metric tons of cotton and yarn, at a cost of $ 1.1 billion, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. There is still a gap of around 3.5 million bales that needs to be filled by imports.

Due to the shortage of cotton and yarn, users were forced to import them from the United States, Brazil and Uzbekistan.

Imports from India would be much cheaper and reach Pakistan within three to four days. Importing yarn from other countries was not only expensive, but it would also take one to two months to reach Pakistan.

